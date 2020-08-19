iQOO becomes Premium Partner of BMW M Motorsport for the 2020 DTM Season

As a legend in DTM events, BMW M Motorsport represents the ultimate pursuit of speed, and also ultimate performance, which coincides with iQOO's brand concept of 'I Quest On and On' for perfect performance and breakthrough innovation.

"The iQOO racing spirit will ignite a worldwide passion for ultra-fast technology. iQOO phones are built for consumers with a need for speed, who are naturally inclined toward superior performance. As a Premium Partner, this is a momentous opportunity for our brand. We can't wait to demonstrate iQOO's high performance to the world," said Felix Feng, President of iQOO China.

"Welcome, iQOO, to the BMW DTM family," said BMW Group Motorsport Director Jens Marquardt. "Technology and innovation are what drive us, and these are the values that also stand for iQOO. This is the perfect basis for a successful partnership. We are very happy to welcome iQOO as a new Premium Partner on board, and all the more so in the unusual and difficult times that we are currently experiencing worldwide and also in motorsport. In addition, the iQOO BMW M4 DTM looks great."

Since the start of the DTM season on the first weekend in August, Timo Glock has already contested four races in the iQOO BMW M4 DTM at Spa-Francorchamps (BEL) and at the Lausitzring (GER). He said: "It's great that BMW M Motorsport has managed to attract such a large and forward-thinking concern as iQOO, the high-end smartphone brand to the DTM as Premium Partner. This is a great sign for the racing series, especially in these difficult times. I am particularly happy to be back in my familiar colour of yellow from my first few years in the DTM – when you look from the front, at least. I am enjoying driving the iQOO BMW M4 DTM."

Glock contests his eighth DTM season in 2020. In his 116 races to date, he has claimed five victories, five pole positions and 14 podium finishes.

About vivo

vivo is a leading, product-driven, global technology company, with its core business focusing on smart devices and intelligent services. vivo is committed to connecting users around the globe, through design of exciting and innovative smartphones and companion devices, as well as services which integrate technology and design thinking in unique and creative ways. Following the company core values, which include innovation, consumer orientation and benfen*, vivo has implemented a sustainable development strategy, with the vision of becoming a leading, long-lasting, world-class enterprise.

With headquarters in China, supported by a network of 9 R&D centers in Shenzhen, Dongguan, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Taipei, Tokyo and San Diego, vivo is focusing on the development of state-of-the-art consumer technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence, industrial design, photography and other up-and-coming technologies. vivo has also set-up five production hubs (including brand authorized manufacturing center), across China, South- and Southeast Asia, manufacturing over 200 million smartphones each year. As of 2019, vivo has branched out its sales network across more than 30 countries and regions, and is loved by more than 350 million users worldwide.

*"Benfen" is a term describing the attitude on doing the right things and doing things right – which is the ideal description of vivo's mission to build technology for good.

