J BALVIN Wraps a Groundbreaking Global 'COLORES' Album Release Week Bringing Joy and Entertainment to Over 1 Billion People From Around The Globe Amidst the COVID-19 Crisis

"So grateful that Colores is bringing color to the whole world. At the end of the day I'm an entertainer and I am happy that I can bring joy and positive vibras to everyone during this time." – J BALVIN

Directly from his home in Medellin (Colombia), the #1 Global Latin Artist connects with Media, Artists, Friends and Fans in over 30 Countries for a Colorful Celebration of Diversity and Culture!

- Debuts #1 in 14 Countries on Apple Music/iTunes and lands All COLORES' Songs on Spotify's Global Chart

- Over 1 BILLION Combined Global Streams of COLORES first week and 25 Billion Career Streams!

- The music video of AMARILLO debuts at #1 on YouTube's Global Trends and clocks an impressive 35 Million Views

- COLORES and its Singles receive 6 Multi-Platinum, 11 Platinum and 15 Gold Certifications from across 15 Countries

"J Balvin stepped into the future, both musically and visually" – Billboard

"the burst of joy and light you need" – NPR

"For 'Colores,' the Colombian reggaetonero stays true to his sound and style, both creatively and with spirit" – Remezcla

"'Colores' is a sophisticated show of Balvin's sonic palette" – RollingStone

J Balvin Drops Vibrant New Album 'Colores'" – Hypebeast

"J Balvin's iridescent concept album 'Colores' is anything but dull. The global phenomenon keeps a blend of vibrant dance tracks and steady love tunes with just a handful of players like the Diplo-produced "Rosa," Mr. Eazi on "Arcoiris" and Sky on "Verde"" – Vibe

"Balvin is in the business of crafting a lasting aesthetic"- Pitchfork

MIAMI, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- J BALVIN wraps a groundbreaking first week of 'Colores' with and unprecedented GLOBAL release campaign. The 4th studio album of the reggaeton powerhouse produced over 1 Billion combined global streams across all platforms in its first week of release and debuted at #1 on Apple Music/iTunes in 14 countries; while also placing ALL SONGS from the album on Spotify's Global Chart.