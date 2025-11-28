JBCN International School, Borivali Successfully Hosted the Prestigious ISSO Under-14 Cricket Tournament 2025

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JBCN International School, Borivali successfully hosted the highly anticipated ISSO Under-14 Cricket Tournament 2025. The event witnessed the participation of around 50 teams and over 800 learners from prominent international schools across the country. The event saw participation from JBCN International School Parel, Oshiwara and Borivali, Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Oberoi International School, Pathways School, The Shri Ram School, among others.

The opening ceremony of the tournament was graced by Mr. John Gloster, renowned sports physiotherapist, as the Chief Guest. His insightful and encouraging address to the young athletes served as a powerful reminder of dedication, resilience and sporting spirit. Jayshree Periwal International School, Jaipur won the ISSO Under-14 Boys Cricket Tournament. Genesis Global School, Noida were the runners up while JBCN International School, Parel finished third. The six day tournament was full of exceptional participation, high-intensity matches, and remarkable sportsmanship from all teams.

The International Schools Sports Organization (ISSO) continued its pioneering mission of promoting sports across international curriculum schools affiliated with globally recognized educational boards such as Cambridge, IB and other international frameworks Ms. Rakhi Darne, Head of Physiotherapy for the Indian Women's Cricket Team, graced the event and encouraged the learners with her presence. The team's recent victory has been a powerful catalyst, inspiring learners across the country to pursue the sport with renewed enthusiasm.

Mr. Kunal Dalal, Managing Director, JBCN Education, quoted, "At JBCN Education, we believe that sports are an integral part of holistic learning. Beyond physical fitness, they instill resilience, teamwork, and discipline—qualities that prepare our learners for life. Hosting the ISSO Under-14 Cricket Tournament was a wonderful opportunity for our learners to showcase their talent, embrace healthy competition, and learn from peers across the country. The participation spirit throughout the event was truly inspiring, and we are deeply grateful to ISSO for partnering with us to bring this incredible sporting experience to life."

Ms. Debika Chatterji, Director Principal, JBCN International School, Borivali, said, "We were proud to host such an electrifying sporting event that brought young cricketers from across India together on a single platform. The tournament aligns with JBCN's vision of empowering learners to excel beyond the classroom. Moments like these push the boundaries of what young athletes can achieve."

Ms. Akanksha Thapak, Director, ISSO, said, "ISSO's focus has always been to nurture sports as a way of life and enable young learners to embrace competition, teamwork, and discipline. This edition's record participation, especially from girls' teams, showcased a powerful shift in the sports landscape of international schools. We were delighted to collaborate with JBCN International School for delivering a seamless and memorable tournament experience."