JBCN International School Sets a Global Benchmark, Ranked Among the Top 40 IB Schools in the World

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a remarkable achievement, JBCN International School has once again been featured among the Top IB Schools globally, making it the only Indian school group to earn this distinction. The Parel and Oshiwara campuses have both secured places on this prestigious list — a true reflection of JBCN's unwavering commitment to nurturing future-ready Changemakers.

This global recognition is a testament to the collective excellence of JBCN's learners, teachers, and parent community — a partnership that continues to drive innovation, inspire curiosity, and set benchmarks in international education.

The ranking also reflects JBCN's sustained commitment to academic excellence, holistic development, and fostering 'future-ready' learners through their approach. Learners are encouraged to think critically, innovate responsibly and engage with the world empathetically, ensuring that they are the Changemakers.

Speaking on the recognition, Mr. Kunal Dalal, Managing Director, JBCN Education, said "This achievement reinforces our belief that education is most impactful when it empowers learners to think critically, act responsibly, and lead with empathy. Our success on the global stage is a reflection of the incredible synergy between our educators, learners, and parents who make our vision a shared reality every day."

This year's milestone marks JBCN's steadfast dedication to educational excellence and innovation. With this milestone, JBCN International School reinforces its position not just as a leader in Indian education, but as a school that competes at the highest global standards further inspiring other institutions to raise the bar and reimagine what world-class education looks like in India.

The rankings mentioned in this release are based on data available as of 7th October 2025.

About JBCN Group of Schools:

JBCN Education has been a pioneering organization in the field of education for over three decades. JBCN Education has a network of five International Schools across Borivali, Parel, Oshiwara, Chembur and Mulund in Mumbai that offer a range of curricula viz. the IB's (PYP & DP), CAIE (CP, IGCSE, A levels) & ICSE. With a strong base of over 6500 learners and 850 plus globally trained teachers, JBCN Education provides unparalleled education which serves as a cornerstone for lifelong learning.

Founded by Mrs. Pinky Dalal, JBCN Education is powered by a dynamic team driven by a strong vision and incorporates cutting-edge educational practices embraced globally. Its Managing Directors, Mr. Kunal Dalal and Ms. Hemali Dalal have synergised their expertise and experience in school management, finance, banking, and marketing towards creating a premier group of educational institutions. These institutions aim to create a future legacy of learners who are the Changemakers of tomorrow.