J:COM To Expand the Scope and Scale of Plume Services in Japan

— Plume WorkPass for Very Small Businesses (VSBs), and Plume Uprise for Multi-Dwelling Units (MDUs) are offered first by J:COM in Japan; Plume HomePass Residential Services Suite is now available also to Fiber-To-The-Home (FTTH) subscribers -

PARIS, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Network X -- J:COM, Japan's largest Multiple System Operator (MSO), and Plume, the creator of the world's first SaaS experience platform for communications service providers (CSPs) and their subscribers, have expanded their partnership beyond the residential segment with new services across Japan. The new services include WorkPass, featuring a bespoke solution for very small businesses; and Uprise, enabling property owners and managers to provide turnkey experiences for Multi-Dwelling Unit (MDU) tenants with seamless connectivity, access controls, and property management.

Additionally, J:COM is now broadening its Plume-powered offerings beyond its cable infrastructure to J:COM's residential subscribers on its fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) footprint. Already widely deployed in Japan across J:COM since 2019, and many other smaller MSOs in syndication with J:COM since 2020, the Plume HomePass suite of services offers the highest possible quality experiences over secure, managed WiFi and J:COM's ultra-high-performance broadband connections.

"J:COM continues to invest in best-in-class experiences with our partner Plume, and we are excited to explore new business opportunities in the small business and MDU segments in Japan," said Mr. Yoichi Iwaki, President and Representative Director of J:COM. "We value our long-standing relationship and are excited to grow with Plume in market segments beyond residential. Our ability to leverage the same, scalable cloud platform across residential, small business and MDU market segments creates tremendous operational efficiencies, flexibility, forecast tolerance, and savings."

Powering all three solutions across these market segments under the hood is Plume's Haystack services suite which learns from a base of over 60 million locations and billions of devices and applications. Haystack leverages a massive, proprietary data set and AI for real-time access, analytics, insights, and both reactive & preemptive network operations and support actions.

"We are honored and thrilled to be expanding our relationship with J:COM and leaning-in with additional, market leading services together," said Fahri Diner, Founder and CEO at Plume. "We believe that J:COM is the leading provider of '4D-Broadband' in Japan – broadband measured not only along downlink and uplink Speeds, but also along the vectors of Reliability, Consistency, and Availability. Delivering delightful end-user experiences for every application, on any device, for anyone, anytime, anywhere is the ultimate catalyst for sustainable growth and subscriber loyalty - we are excited about combining our platform with J:COM's 4D-Broadband to make all of this happen in Japan."

Plume is the creator of the world's first SaaS experience platform for communications service providers (CSPs) and their subscribers, deployed in more than 60 million locations globally. As the only open and hardware-independent, cloud-controlled solution, Plume enables the rapid delivery of new services for smart homes, small businesses and beyond, at massive scale. On the front end, Plume delivers self-optimizing, adaptive WiFi, cybersecurity, access, parental controls and more. CSPs get robust data- and AI-driven back-end applications for unprecedented visibility, insights, support, operations and marketing. Plume leverages OpenSync®, an open-source framework that comes pre-integrated and supported on the leading silicon, CPE and platform SDKs.

Plume, OpenSync, WorkPass, HomePass, Uprise and Haystack are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Plume Design, Inc. Other company and product names are used for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

About JCOM Co., Ltd. Established in 1995, JCOM Co., Ltd. (J:COM) is Japan's largest multiple system and multiple channel operator. In system operation, J:COM provides cable television, high speed internet access, telephony, mobile, electric power service, and services based on IoT devices to customers through 11 consolidated subsidiaries at the local level serving 5.68million subscribing households in Sapporo, Sendai, Kanto, Kansai, and Kyushu-Yamaguchi regions. The number of serviceable households or "homes passed" in J:COM franchise areas is 22.42 million. In channel operation, J:COM invests in and operates 14 thematic channels which are provided to CATV, satellite and telecom operators.

