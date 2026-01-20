Jungheinrich Launches New Value Brand 'AntOn by Jungheinrich' in Asia-Pacific

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jungheinrich, today, announced the Asia-Pacific launch of "AntOn by Jungheinrich", a new value-focused material handling brand designed for businesses seeking reliable, straightforward, and cost-effective solutions for everyday operations.

AntOn by Jungheinrich

AntOn by Jungheinrich – set to be showcased at LogiMAT India 2026 in Mumbai from 5-7 Feb 2026 – delivers proven reliability, supported by German safety standards and testing expertise. Across the region, sustainability programmes and fleet modernisation initiatives are accelerating the shift toward electrified material handling equipment, reinforcing demand for lithium-ion solutions that balance performance, efficiency, and total cost of ownership.

The initial AntOn portfolio includes CBH 2.0, CBM 2.5, 3.0 and 3.5 tonne electric forklifts, delivering strong load capacities of 2,000 kg, 2,500 kg, 3,000 kg and 3,500 kg, travel speeds up to 17 km/h, and advanced lithium-ion batteries for rapid charging and extended operation, long service life, and minimal maintenance for reliable, efficient material handling in APAC markets. The compact PTL 1.5 pallet truck features a 1,500 kg load capacity, and an additional battery slot for continuous performance. The portfolio is set to expand towards a full product range in the future.

The launch responds to strong growth in the Asia-Pacific material handling "value" segment, which is projected to expand at 8.1% by 2030.

India's logistics sector has shown strong growth, with an expected CAGR of 10.7% until the end of 2026. This momentum is reshaping India's forklift market, driven by increased government investment, manufacturing activity, infrastructure development and the rapid rollout of modern warehousing facilities.

India's emergence as a global manufacturing hub has attracted major international companies, accelerating foreign investment and supporting sustained double-digit year-on-year growth across the logistics sector.

"The AntOn by Jungheinrich brand is a new product line combining ease of use, reliability and cost-effectiveness," said Nadine Despineux, Member of the Board of Management, Sales at Jungheinrich.

"With more than 70 years of material handling expertise, Jungheinrich delivers end-to-end solutions supported by an established parts and service network across Asia-Pacific," said Manojit Acharya, Vice President, Jungheinrich APAC.

For more information on the AntOn by Jungheinrich range, please visit: www.jungheinrich.in. Interested in becoming an AntOn distributor? Please contact us directly at [email protected].

