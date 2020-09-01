Jvion Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Improving Patient Outcomes Using Its Clinical-AI CORE™ Intelligence Platform

"The CORE™ identifies health and financial risk trajectories that can be modified, delivers prioritized insights to the care teams and coordinators engaging patients, and makes recommendations to improve outcomes. As a prescriptive analytics solution, it can proactively mitigate preventable harm that could otherwise lead to hospital readmissions, serious conditions, or accelerated health deterioration," said Cecilia Van Cauwenberghe, Industry Principal. "With this first-in-class AI platform, Jvion evolved from a provider of simple predictive analytics and machine learning solutions to a technology leader that can help identify potentially high-risk patients and suggest specific remedial action."

The solution leverages a combination of Eigen-based mathematics, datasets from over 30 million patients, and a software platform to promptly act upon 50+ preventable clinical events, covering behavioral health, hospital acquired conditions, chronic conditions, hospice/palliative care, and medication adherence. Additionally, it can identify avoidable cost events including uncompensated care and help customers work with their patient population to identify the right financial assistance. Importantly, the CORE™ does not require the creation of new models or perfect datasets. The underlying AI capability assesses 4,500 clinical and non-clinical risk factors for every patient and a quadrillion risk calculations through 170,000 self-learning Eigen Spheres clusters in real-time.

Frequently used enterprise data warehouse or data lake models demand considerable resources just to deliver a retrospective view of the patient's health risk. Similarly, scoring methods such as LACE and BRADEN do not provide enough granularity or patient specificity to determine all the factors impacting the patient's health. Jvion's CORE™, on the other hand, boasts patient specificity, high effectiveness (seven times more effective than popular scoring methods), patient rendering (up to 365 days view into the future), successful use of even incomplete and unstructured datasets, and the fastest speed to value. Each of these benefits helps deliver effective, personalized patient care.

"As a result of its patient-centric approach to understanding vulnerability and risk, Jvion was able to pivot quickly during a pandemic to launch its COVID Response Suite, which delivers lists of individuals most vulnerable to severe illness. These insights enable proactive and targeted outreach to individuals that need to take more aggressive precautions," noted Cauwenberghe. "The relevance of its solutions, along with its patient-focused technology development efforts, has positioned Jvion for accelerated growth."

"Jvion is honored to be recognized for executing on its mission of preventing avoidable harm whether categorized as a health or financial event for our customers," said Jay Deady, CEO of Jvion. "Our team is constantly innovating to ensure our prescriptive AI approach is relevant to the changing dynamics of the healthcare industry."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated uniqueness in developing and leveraging new technologies that deliver significant customer value.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

