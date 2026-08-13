Kavalan Mizunara Oak Single Cask Strength: When Mizunara Meets the Flight of Butterflies

A collaboration with Japanese artist Takahide Komatsu

TAIPEI, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kavalan, the Taiwanese pioneer of New World whisky, has collaborated with Japanese contemporary artist Takahide Komatsu on the label design for its latest Mizunara Oak whisky collection.

The limited release brings together rare Mizunara oak matured whiskies and original artwork inspired by Taiwan's native butterflies.

Taiwanese terroir meets Japanese artistic vision in rare Mizunara cask matured whisky and paintings of twelve butterflies native to Taiwan.

The collection comprises two single cask strength expressions: one produced from unpeated malt and the other from peated malt, offering two distinctive interpretations of Mizunara maturation. Each bottle features specially commissioned artwork by Takahide Komatsu depicting twelve butterfly species native to Taiwan. The artwork reflects Taiwan's extraordinary biodiversity while capturing the grace and vitality of butterflies in flight.

"At Kavalan, we believe whisky making shares a natural connection with artistic creation," said Mr. YT Lee, Chairman of King Car Group. "Mizunara oak is one of the rarest and most demanding casks in whisky making. Its rarity lies not only in the exceptional skill required to craft each cask, but also in the time it takes for the trees to mature. In Kavalan's subtropical climate, Mizunara oak develops a character shaped by Taiwan's unique maturation conditions. Through Takahide Komatsu's butterfly artwork, this release also celebrates the richness of Taiwan's natural world."

Mizunara oak grows in the cool forests of northern Japan and often requires more than a century before it can be crafted into casks. Its porous grain structure makes coopering extremely difficult, which contributes to the rarity of Mizunara casks. When Kavalan new make spirit matures in Mizunara oak within Taiwan's warm and humid climate, the whisky gradually develops notes of sandalwood, incense and coconut alongside the distillery's characteristic tropical fruit aromas. This interaction between Japanese oak and Taiwan's subtropical ageing conditions creates a whisky shaped by two distinct environments.

KAVALAN Mizunara Oak Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky

Colour: Deep amber.

Nose: Vanilla and fresh coconut lead the aroma, followed by sandalwood and light incense. Floral tones appear alongside ripe pineapple and mango, with hints of honey and cinnamon.

Palate: Creamy toffee and soft oak open the palate. Hawthorn, dark chocolate and caramel sweetness follow, while citrus peel emerges toward the finish.

KAVALAN Peated Malt Mizunara Oak Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky

Colour: Reddish amber.

Nose: Gentle peat smoke meets sandalwood and vanilla. Notes of dried longan and caramel develop alongside tropical fruits.

Palate: Soft peat integrates with oriental oak and light spice. Peach, propolis and cream appear on the palate, followed by syrup sweetness and a smooth, lingering finish.

Collector's Editions

Both expressions are presented in 700ml bottles. In Taiwan, the collection is offered as a Classic Single Bottle Edition and a limited Hand-painted Collector's Double Set featuring labels individually hand-painted and signed by Takahide Komatsu.

About Takahide Komatsu

Born in Miyazaki Prefecture, Japan, Takahide Komatsu is a contemporary artist whose work is inspired by butterflies and the natural world. Combining the Rinpa painting tradition with contemporary techniques, he has developed a distinctive artistic style. His work has been exhibited internationally, including at the United Nations Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity in 2010.

Availability

The Kavalan Mizunara Oak Single Cask Strength collection is available through Kavalan's official channels in Taiwan, including the Kavalan Distillery Shop, Kavalan Whisky Shops, Kavalan Whisky Bar, and select local liquor stores.

About Kavalan Whisky

Kavalan Distillery in Yilan County has been pioneering the art of single malt whisky in Taiwan since 2005. Our whisky, aged in intense humidity and heat, sources the crystal meltwaters of Snow Mountain and is enhanced by sea and mountain breezes. These conditions combine to create Kavalan's signature creaminess. Taking Yilan County's old name, our distillery is backed by more than 45 years of beverage-making under parent company, King Car Group. We have collected 1,000 gold or higher awards from the industry's most competitive contests.

Media Contacts

Kaitlyn Tsai

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Wendy Wang

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