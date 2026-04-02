Kavalan Is 2026 'Distiller of the Year' at World Whiskies Awards

Taiwan's Leading Distillery Wins WWA's Highest Honour as Two Expressions Advance to Finals

TAIPEI, April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan's trailblazing whisky distillery, Kavalan, has achieved a landmark moment at the World Whiskies Awards (WWA) 2026, one of the most respected competitions in the global whisky industry. Kavalan was named Distiller of the Year, securing the highest global honour and reaffirming its position among the world's leading whisky producers.

This first-time achievement is a huge jump from Kavalan's previous titles of Distiller of the Year – Rest of World, signalling Kavalan's evolution from a regional standout into a global benchmark.

Kavalan Distillery named Distiller of the Year at WWA 2026. Kavalan’s Distiller of the Year title at the Icons of Whisky Awards 2026, marking a historic first for the distillery in this highest global honour.

King Car Chairman Mr. YT Lee said Kavalan was honoured to be recognised at the World Whiskies Awards, widely regarded as one of the most prestigious and rigorous competitions in the global whisky industry.

"Among international competitions, the WWA is considered a true benchmark for excellence, and we are deeply humbled to receive this top honour. This recognition is not only a proud moment for Kavalan, but also for Taiwan, reflecting our team's dedication to craftsmanship and quality. This marks Kavalan's nineteenth distillery award of the highest industry honours in the twenty years since its founding. We remain committed to upholding these values and sharing Kavalan's unique character with whisky lovers around the world."

Kavalan's Distiller of the Year title at the Icons of Whisky Awards 2026, marking a historic first for the distillery in this highest global honour. The award further affirms the distillery's exceptional whisky-making capabilities, with its craftsmanship, cask expertise, and flavour finesse earning high praise from the judging panel. The distillery has demonstrated remarkable growth in visitor experience, brand storytelling, product innovation, and sustainability initiatives, while strengthening corporate responsibility, reinforcing its position as a global benchmark for excellence in whisky production.

This year, two Kavalan expressions advanced to the final stage of the competition, with Kavalan Peatist Oloroso Sherry Cask Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky and Kavalan Distiller's Reserve No.1 Single Malt Whisky both named WWA 2026 winners for Taiwan in their respective categories.

Organized by Whisky Magazine, the World Whiskies Awards was launched in 2007 and widely regarded as one of the most authoritative competitions in the global whisky industry. This year, thousands of entries from 46 countries and regions were evaluated through a rigorous three-stage blind tasting process by a distinguished panel of experts, including leading journalists, specialist retailers, distillers, and industry professionals.

About World Whiskies Awards

With an unwavering commitment to excellence, the World Whiskies Awards selects, rewards, and promotes outstanding whiskies, showcasing the mastery of distillers in flavour, complexity, and character. Each category undergoes rigorous evaluation by a panel of judges with exceptional expertise and discerning palates. The Icons of Whisky recognise the people and places whose work is the foundation of the whisky industry.

About Kavalan Whisky

Kavalan Distillery in Yilan County has been pioneering the art of single malt whisky in Taiwan since 2005. Our whisky, aged in intense humidity and heat, sources the crystal meltwaters of Snow Mountain and is enhanced by sea and mountain breezes. These conditions combine to create Kavalan's signature creaminess. Taking Yilan County's old name, our distillery is backed by more than 45 years of beverage-making under parent company, King Car Group. We have collected over 950 gold awards or higher from the industry's most competitive contests.

CONTACT:

Kaitlyn Tsai

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Wendy Wang

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