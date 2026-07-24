Kerala Launches BPPR Cell for Administrative Reforms

The Business Policy and Process Re-engineering (BPPR) Cell aims to modernise administrative systems, review outdated rules, streamline approvals and leverage technology for faster public service delivery.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, India, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Government of Kerala has constituted a Business Policy and Process Re-engineering (BPPR) Cell in the General Administration Department to drive administrative reforms, streamline government processes and improve public service delivery. The decision was notified through a recent Government Order.

The establishment of the Cell marks one of Kerala's most comprehensive administrative reform initiatives in recent years, signalling the Government's commitment to creating a modern, technology-enabled and citizen-focused administrative system that delivers faster, simpler and more efficient public services.

The newly established Cell will function as the Government's dedicated institutional mechanism for reviewing and modernising decades-old laws, rules, manuals and administrative procedures governing the functioning of the Secretariat and various departments. It has been mandated to recommend reforms that will reduce procedural delays, eliminate redundant processes, improve decision-making and make government services more citizen-centric.

The BPPR Cell will be headed by a Principal Secretary or Secretary-level officer reporting through the Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister and the Council of Ministers. It will work in close coordination with all government departments while drawing on expertise from legal professionals, management consultants, academic institutions, digital governance specialists, AI experts and other domain specialists wherever required.

As part of its mandate, the Cell will undertake a comprehensive review of the Secretariat Office Manual, Rules of Business, financial procedures, public procurement systems, service rules, establishment rules, project approval mechanisms and departmental manuals.

It will identify administrative bottlenecks, remove unnecessary levels of scrutiny, simplify file movement and recommend digital workflow improvements to accelerate decision-making.

The reform initiative also envisages responsible use of emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence, to support governance. AI-enabled tools may be deployed for file summarisation, legal research, translation, workflow analysis, rule verification and delay tracking. However, the GO makes it clear that AI will function only as a decision-support system, with all statutory, financial, disciplinary and administrative decisions continuing to be taken exclusively by competent human authorities.

To ensure that the reform process is broad-based and participative, the Government will establish a dedicated digital portal to receive suggestions from government officials, legal experts, professional bodies, industry representatives and citizens. The Cell will also organise consultations, workshops and stakeholder interactions before finalising recommendations for administrative reforms.

Every government department will nominate a senior nodal officer to coordinate with the Cell and provide access to relevant rules, manuals, government orders and process documents. The Cell has also been authorised to engage specialised consultants and institutions through transparent procedures wherever expert assistance is required.

The BPPR Cell has been constituted initially for a period of two years and will submit periodic recommendations for reform to the Government. Its progress will be reviewed every month by the Chief Secretary, while the Chief Minister and the Council of Ministers will periodically review the implementation of the reform programme.

The Government has sanctioned an initial budget of ₹3.09 crore for the functioning of the Cell, covering infrastructure, technology, expert consulting support, stakeholder consultations, outreach and other operational requirements.