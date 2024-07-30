King's Park Genting Highlands: Premier Property Investment with High Rental Returns Opportunity 2024

GENTING HIGHLANDS, Malaysia, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned for its vibrant entertainment and leisure offerings, Genting Highlands is rapidly emerging as a prime destination for property investment in 2024. This region promises substantial rental returns, making it an irresistible choice for discerning investors. With its unique blend of high demand, robust commercial activity, and promising future growth, Genting Highlands is poised to become the next big thing in real estate investment.

Indulge in the stunning panorama of the longest riverfront alfresco in King's Park Genting Highlands, where lively eateries and tranquil natural beauty come together to form an unrivalled spot for leisure and pleasure. Aerial view of King's Park Genting Highlands, the future Central Business District of Genting Highlands, showcasing its innovative design and strategic layout amidst lush greenery.

Mr. Megat Khalil, Director of Public Relations for King's Park Genting Highlands, shared insights on the thriving business environment in Genting Permai. "Finding a vacant shop lot in Genting Permai is no easy feat," he said. "The high occupancy rates highlight the area's strong commercial viability. This demand indicates a thriving business environment where commercial properties are highly sought after, ensuring secure and profitable investments."

Genting Permai's lively atmosphere is evident from its bustling streets and vibrant commercial activity. "During peak hours, the area comes alive with customers flocking to local businesses," Mr. Khalil noted. "The frequent double and triple parking scenarios are a testament to the high foot traffic, reflecting the area's popularity and commercial success. This constant flow of customers makes it a prime location for retail investment, offering increased business opportunities and revenue potential."

Retail businesses in Genting Permai thrive with average monthly revenues ranging from RM200,000 to RM500,000. "This revenue range is a testament to the dynamic and lucrative nature of operating in these vibrant locations," Mr. Khalil emphasized. "Investors can expect consistent and substantial returns, making these areas highly attractive for investment. One of the most compelling reasons to invest here is the attractive rental returns, typically ranging from 10% to 20% of monthly revenue."

Mr. Steve Chan, Director of Sales & Marketing for King's Park Genting Highlands, highlighted the competitive edge of Genting Highlands compared to other high-traffic commercial areas in Malaysia. "When it comes to high-traffic commercial areas, Genting Highlands, particularly King's Park, stands out for its impressive rental returns and high revenue potential," he said. Comparing it to Pavilion KL, Mid Valley Megamall, and Sunway Pyramid in the Klang Valley, Mr. Chan noted that King's Park offers unique advantages with its prime location and diverse retail mix.

King's Park Genting Highlands is set to become a bustling hub, attracting a significant number of daily visitors with an estimated 20,000 daily visitors and an average spending of RM100 per visitor. "These figures highlight the immense potential for strong rental returns and business success within King's Park," said Mr. Chan. "The high visitor count coupled with substantial daily revenue underscores the commercial viability of this investment."

King's Park also boasts impressive market stability and capital appreciation, with historical data revealing a capital appreciation rate of 20% per annum over the past six years for Genting Permai shop lots. "This consistent growth underscores the stability and attractiveness of investing in King's Park," Mr. Chan added. "The sustained demand, strategic location, and robust commercial activity contribute to its market resilience, offering investors a reliable and profitable investment."

Strategically positioned approximately 30-40 minutes from Kuala Lumpur, King's Park is set to benefit immensely from the area's robust commercial activity. As the future Central Business District (CBD) of Genting Highlands, it is positioned to become a central hub for business and leisure, attracting a diverse array of businesses and boosting its commercial value.

Why Invest in King's Park?

King's Park Genting Highlands is expected to attract around 20,000 visitors daily, generating RM2,000,000 in revenue each day. This high foot traffic ensures excellent rental returns for property owners. With property values increasing by 20% annually over the past six years, King's Park offers exceptional market stability and capital growth. Positioned as the future CBD of Genting Highlands, it is set to become the region's premier business hub.

King's Park Genting Highlands is a cutting-edge tourism-commercial real estate, and wellness resort destination, offering an unforgettable experience for all visitors. A strategic partnership with Universiti Sains Malaysia's Graduate School of Business and Cornell Academy, signed on October 11, 2023, ensures a steady supply of highly trained staff. This collaboration guarantees exceptional service standards and operational efficiency, enhancing the overall experience for stakeholders. Comprehensive training programs and staff accommodation ensure high employee satisfaction and retention, significantly reducing turnover costs.

King's Park Genting Highlands is more than just a commercial development; it's a golden opportunity for investors. With its impressive visitors and revenue estimates, this premier location promises substantial rental returns and business success. For potential investors seeking lucrative opportunities, King's Park stands out as a premier destination for 2024.

For more information, contact King's Park Sales Gallery at +6011 6221 6168, visit King's Park Sales Gallery, KM 10, Genting Highlands, 69000 Bentong, Pahang, Malaysia, or check our website at www.kingspark.com.my.

Overview: King's Park Genting Highlands

King's Park Genting Highlands is a groundbreaking development in tourism-commercial real estate, and wellness resorts development, offering an unforgettable experience for every visitor. Nestled in a serene haven with temperatures between 15°C to 25°C, the cool and refreshing climate, often shrouded in fog and mist, adds a mystical charm to the area.

Conveniently located just 30-40 minutes from Kuala Lumpur, King's Park is an ideal getaway. Genting Highlands, a renowned tourism hotspot, is projected to attract 40 million visitors by 2026. King's Park aims to capture 20-30% of this footfall, establishing itself as a must-visit destination.

Visitors can stroll along an 8 km pedestrian street lined with diverse retail outlets, entertainment hubs, and wellness facilities, creating a lively atmosphere for tourists and locals alike. Experience world-class hospitality at luxurious hotels, including Hard Rock Hotel & Residence, Swissôtel Hotel & Residence, Novotel, and Sofitel.

King's Park offers vibrant shopping and dining experiences inspired by Akihabara, Nathan Road, Gangnam Street, Longmenhao, and Bugis Street to name a few. Be mesmerized by high-quality light projection and video art, transforming the park into a radiant stage. Enjoy high-end entertainment and luxury shopping inspired by the iconic board game Monopoly.

The Go-Play-Play Park is an exciting adventure destination with attractions for all ages. The Eco Themed Park offers zip coasters and luge tracks, blending nature and excitement. Relax at the Longest Riverfront Alfresco, a picturesque haven for outdoor dining and eco-friendly activities. Marvel at the World's Largest Terrarium, stretching 666 meters, offering a lush environment. Explore the Rooftop Garden, an elevated oasis with landscaped terraces, open bazaars, and kiosks.

The Muslim Lifestyle & Cultural Hub provides a luxurious haven dedicated to Halal retail and cultural experiences, featuring fashion, dining, and a grand musolla. Enjoy unique and enchanting Royal Carriage Rides to explore the pedestrian mall.

Upcoming infrastructure developments, including a proposed cable car line and Karak highway route, will ensure smooth travel to and from King's Park. The development blends diverse architectural styles, including European colonial, Islamic, and contemporary influences, creating a visually stunning and harmonious environment.

By 2026, King's Park aims to attract 20-30% of Genting Highlands' 40 million visitors. The development integrates smart, eco-friendly infrastructure, ensuring accessibility for everyone, including the disabled. High standards of quality and cleanliness will be maintained by the management, making it an appealing investment for buyers and investors. Discover where modern luxury meets natural beauty at King's Park Genting Highlands.

For more information, contact King's Park Sales Gallery at +6011 6221 6168, visit King's Park Sales Gallery, KM 10, Genting Highlands, 69000 Bentong, Pahang, Malaysia, or check our website at www.kingspark.com.my.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2470644/230901_King_s_Park_Alfresco_LR_4K.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2470645/240714_King_s_Park_Day_No_Brand_4K.jpg