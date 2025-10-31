Kohat University of Science and Technology Partners with MindHYVE.ai™ to Pioneer AI-Powered Learning and Academic Transformation in Pakistan

KOHAT, Pakistan, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a milestone for higher education in Pakistan, Kohat University of Science & Technology (KUST) has entered into a strategic partnership with MindHYVE.ai™ to introduce ArthurAI™, an advanced agentic AI learning platform, into its academic ecosystem.

Pioneering the future of learning — KUST partners with MindHYVE.ai™ to bring agentic AI education to Pakistan’s classrooms

The collaboration—formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on October 21, 2025—marks KUST as the first public university in Pakistan to pilot an agentic AI learning platform that integrates artificial intelligence with pedagogy, personalization, and data-driven academic innovation.

The initiative aligns with Pakistan's Open and Distance Learning (ODL) framework, positioning KUST at the forefront of digital transformation in education.

ArthurAI™: Enabling Intelligent, Personalized Learning

Developed on MindHYVE's educational reasoning framework, ArthurAI™ is designed to make education adaptive, data-informed, and accessible at scale.

The platform leverages Learning Cognitive Profiling (LCP) — an AI system that continuously analyzes student learning patterns to deliver personalized content, insights, and feedback in real time.

Early institutional deployments have demonstrated measurable improvements in:

Instructional efficiency, reducing manual course-preparation time and enabling educators to focus on mentorship and research.





Student engagement, supported by adaptive content generation and predictive analytics.





Learning continuity and accessibility, through a secure, cloud-based architecture optimized for reliability and performance.

At KUST, the ArthurAI™ Academic Excellence Edition will be implemented across select faculties to evaluate the impact of AI-personalized instruction, data-driven teaching analytics, and real-time curriculum adaptation within classroom and distance-learning environments.

Integrating AI Literacy for the Future Workforce

The partnership will also explore the integration of The Dawn Directive, a groundbreaking AI literacy and fluency program authored by MindHYVE's agentic AI educator — and developed under the California Institute of Artificial Intelligence (CIAI).

Through this program, KUST students and faculty will gain exposure to AI literacy, digital communication, data ethics, and responsible AI collaboration, ensuring readiness for the emerging AI economy.

The partnership also emphasizes transparency, inclusivity, and responsible technology deployment, aligning with international frameworks for ethical and explainable AI in education.

Dr. Syed Zafar Ilyas, Vice Chancellor of KUST, stated:

"This collaboration represents a turning point for Pakistani higher education. By integrating MindHYVE's intelligent learning technologies, KUST is embracing the future of academic innovation — one where education is adaptive, data-driven, and student-centered."

Bill Faruki, Founder and CEO of MindHYVE.ai™:

"With ArthurAI™, education becomes truly personalized and inclusive. Our partnership with KUST creates a scalable model for AI-integrated learning that supports educators, empowers students, and ensures responsible innovation across institutions in Pakistan."

About Kohat University of Science & Technology (KUST)

Established in 2001, KUST is a leading public university located in Kohat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. The institution offers programs across science, technology, management, and life sciences, and is committed to academic excellence, research innovation, and the digital transformation of higher education (www.kust.edu.pk)

About MindHYVE.ai™

MindHYVE.ai™ is redefining the boundaries of intelligence by engineering autonomous systems and deploying domain-specific AGI agents across real-world sectors. Powered by the Ava-Fusion™ large reasoning model and architected for agent coordination, swarm intelligence, and adaptive autonomy, MindHYVE's technology stack is revolutionizing law, medicine, finance, education, and governance.

With operations in North America, Asia, and Africa, MindHYVE.ai™ is on a mission to democratize access to transformative intelligence and architect the infrastructure for post-scarcity economies. Backed by HYVE Labs, the company continues to shape the future of agentic systems on a global scale.

Website: www.mindhyve.ai | Email:[email protected] | Contact: +1 (949) 200-8668

Media Contact:

Marc Ortiz

Email: [email protected]

