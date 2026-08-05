KPM Analytics Announces In-Line NIR Sensors Specifically Designed for Food Processing

Sensors measure moisture, fat/oil, color, and temperature in-line for improved process control.

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Increasingly, food processors are striving for "zero-defects" by measuring as many quality parameters as possible in various stages of production. To assist processors in meeting this goal, KPM Analytics announced the new MCT700 Series NIR (near infrared) sensors that provide continuous in-line measurement of moisture, fat/oil, color, and product temperature.

Installed over conveyors, augers, and chutes, the non-contact sensors are suitable for monitoring baked and fried snacks, doughs, crackers, breakfast cereals, food ingredients, and more.

MCT790 NIR Sensor, Now with Product Color Measurement

The MCT790 NIR sensor provides precise measurements of moisture, fat/oil, product temperature, and now product color. In addition to ensuring that products consistently meet quality standards, the MCT790 sensor provides real-time data for manual or automatic adjustment of production equipment like ovens and sprayers. This reduces costly waste and improves productivity.

The MCT790 sensor is suitable for challenging production line locations including hot, greasy, and wet environments. Its stainless-steel IP69K-rated housing can be washed down using harsh cleaning solutions typical of the food industry. An internal fan provides thermal management inside the sensor.

The rugged display, which is typically mounted beside the line, has an IP67 rating.

MCT700 and MCT750 NIR Sensors

For applications where color measurement is not needed, KPM Analytics also announces the MCT700 and MCT750 in-line NIR sensors. They measure the same parameters as the MCT790 except for color. The MCT700 is IP67 rated with a standard Kel-F sensor window, and the MCT750 is IP69K rated with advanced cooling features and a rugged sapphire sensor window.

Supporting the Trend Toward In-Line Monitoring

The new sensors support an emerging trend in food processing that uses in-line, real-time measurements and automatic process corrections. This approach replaces a worker taking samples periodically and measuring them with other at-line solutions.

Additionally, for conveyor applications, each MCT700 Series sensor can be integrated with a traversing frame to scan an entire belt width. This capability allows users to analyze individual product lanes using a move-and-park feature, which is especially beneficial for food applications with industrial ovens that have multiple heating zones.

"Continuous measurement enables rapid response to production issues, which supports the business objectives of increasing productivity and decreasing waste." said Chris Pike, Senior Director of Product Management with KPM Analytics.

Sensor Features

All the new models offer features designed to simplify integration and reduce the cost of operation.

High-speed measurement up to 100 readings per second. Higher measurement speeds allow for analyzing segmented products like cookies and crackers.

Like prior MCT Series models, they are simple to operate, integrate, and standardize across multiple lines to amplify productivity and process control.

A proprietary temperature-controlled detector ensures measurement stability.

Fully modular, with all components easily replaceable in the field.

Easy troubleshooting with advanced on-board diagnostics.

Ordering and Availability

The MCT790, MCT750, and MCT700 NIR sensors are available for order now. For pricing and an evaluation of how the sensors will perform in specific applications, contact KPM Analytics at https://kpmanalytics.com.

About KPM Analytics

KPM Analytics is a global leader in scientific instrumentation, providing analytical and vision inspection solutions to laboratories and industrial operators in the food, feed, agriculture, industrial and environmental sectors. KPM products have a long history of helping companies secure product quality, optimize production processes, and make confident, data-driven decisions through reliable solutions, supported by dedicated application expertise and local service. Visit https://www.kpmanalytics.com to learn more.

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