KuCoin announced as Official Partner of the 2025 BMW Australian PGA Championship

SYDNEY, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin has signed on as an Official Partner and exclusive crypto exchange partner of the 2025 BMW Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland Golf Club on November 27-30.

The partnership with one of Australian golf's major events comes as KuCoin expands its presence in Australia. Earlier this week, the exchange unveiled its new Sydney CBD headquarters along with local leadership to advance compliance, operations, and innovation.

The collaboration will see KuCoin integrated into a range of tournament activities, with on-course branding, fan engagement experiences, and digital activations that highlight the company's commitment to accessibility, trust, and technological excellence.

The announcement follows the recent appointment of Australian golf icon Adam Scott as KuCoin's first-ever global brand ambassador.

"Partnering with the 2025 BMW Australian PGA Championship is a natural extension of KuCoin's long-term commitment to Australia," said BC Wong, CEO of KuCoin. "With Adam Scott representing KuCoin on the world stage and our new Sydney hub anchoring our local innovation efforts, we are deepening our investment in Australia's digital future. This partnership goes beyond sport; it underscores our belief in integrity, security, and the enduring trust we aim to build with communities across the region."

PGA of Australia CEO Gavin Kirkman welcomed the new partnership, saying: "We're thrilled to welcome KuCoin to the PGA family as a partner of the 2025 BMW Australian PGA Championship. Their commitment to innovation aligns perfectly with the values of our sport. Having Adam Scott, one of Australia's most respected athletes, represent both golf and KuCoin makes this collaboration even more meaningful."

"I am very happy to see KuCoin supporting professional golf in Australia," Adam Scott added. "This tournament means a lot to me and I'm proud to have KuCoin by my side."

The 2025 BMW Australian PGA Championship will feature a field that is headlined by Adam Scott, Cam Smith, Min Woo Lee, Joaquin Niemann, Ryan Fox, Cam Davis, Marc Leishman, Marco Penge, Carlos Ortiz, Matt Jones, Sebastien Munoz and defending champion Elvis Smylie.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform built on trust, serving over 40 million users across 200+ countries and regions. With established recognition for its reliability, the platform leverages cutting-edge blockchain technology, robust liquidity solutions, and advanced user account protections to deliver a secure trading environment. KuCoin offers access to 1,000+ digital assets and solutions, including Web3 wallet, Spot and Futures trading, institutional services, and payments. Recognised by Forbes as one of the "Best Crypto Apps & Exchanges" and a "Top 50 Global Unicorn" by Hurun. KuCoin holds SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001:2022, ISO 27701:2025, and CCSS certifications and is committed to security, compliance, and innovation under the leadership of CEO BC Wong. Notably, KuCoin is the only top global exchange to have achieved all four major security certifications, underscoring its industry-leading standards in safeguarding user assets.

Learn more: https://www.kucoin.com/en-au

ABOUT PGA OF AUSTRALIA

The PGA of Australia is a not-for-profit Member-based organisation representing both Tournament Professionals and the Club Professionals who form the cornerstone of the industry, working in golf facilities throughout Australia and overseas. PGA Members play an integral role in servicing more than 3.5 million Australians who play golf in all its forms each year. The PGA of Australia also owns and manages the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia which is a member of the International Federation of PGA Tours. The BMW Australian PGA Championship, Australian Open and New Zealand Open presented by Sky Sports are just a few of our sanctioned tournaments that carry Official World Golf Ranking Points. To ensure the Australian golf industry maintains its position as one of the best in the world, the PGA of Australia provides industry specific training and education opportunities for those seeking to start, advance or consolidate their career in the golf industry.

