KuCoin Expands Fast Trade with Global Sell-to-Card Capability, Supporting 41 Fiat Currencies

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global crypto platform built on trust, has announced a significant upgrade to its Fast Trade suite with the global expansion of Sell Crypto to Card. Users can now seamlessly convert USDT into 41 fiat currencies and withdraw funds directly to their Visa or MasterCard bank cards, delivering a faster, more secure, and more convenient off-ramp experience.

The enhanced feature offers near-instant access to local currencies across major markets with strong crypto adoption. With most transfers arriving within minutes, users can rely on KuCoin's robust security and compliance framework to ensure smooth and protected settlements.

This expansion underscores KuCoin's commitment to making crypto-to-fiat transitions simple, accessible, and reliable, giving users greater flexibility to meet everyday financial needs.

By supporting a wide range of localized currencies, the upgraded Sell to Card function provides a fast and secure way for users to move between crypto and traditional finance. The feature is designed for maximum convenience, offering quick arrivals alongside strong protective measures to enhance how users manage and utilize their digital assets.

To mark the launch, KuCoin is rolling out a global promotion featuring zero-fee perks and a 45,000 USDT reward pool. Early participants can enjoy premium benefits, bonus rewards, and a faster, more seamless off-ramp experience. Looking ahead, KuCoin plans to support more cryptocurrencies and local fiat currencies through this feature.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform built on trust, serving over 40 million users across 200+ countries and regions. With established recognition for its reliability, the platform leverages cutting-edge blockchain technology, robust liquidity solutions, and advanced user account protections to deliver a secure trading environment. KuCoin offers access to 1,000+ digital assets and solutions, including Web3 wallet, Spot and Futures trading, institutional services, and payments. Recognised by Forbes as one of the "Best Crypto Apps & Exchanges" and a "Top 50 Global Unicorn" by Hurun. KuCoin holds SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001:2022, ISO 27701:2025, and CCSS certifications and is committed to security, compliance, and innovation under the leadership of CEO BC Wong. Notably, KuCoin is the only top global exchange to have achieved all four major security certifications, underscoring its industry-leading standards in safeguarding user assets.

