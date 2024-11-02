KuCoin Shines at The Gateway Event, Advocating for Blockchain Innovation Through TON

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a global leader in the cryptocurrency exchange arena, is thrilled to announce its active participation at this year's premier TON community event, The Gateway. The annual conference, renowned for uniting key players in the TON ecosystem, aligns perfectly with KuCoin's mission to democratize cryptocurrency and expand its reach across the globe.

Representing KuCoin at the event was Alicia, who took part in the insightful panel discussion on "Perspective Sectors on TON for VCs and Exchanges." Her presence underscored the vibrant potential of the venture capital market within emerging blockchain technologies, particularly the TON ecosystem. Alicia's discussion highlighted how TON's seamless integration with Telegram presents unique opportunities for innovation and user engagement, resonating with KuCoin's strategic initiatives to bridge social connectivity with financial transactions.

"TON's integration with Telegram not only simplifies the user experience but also amplifies it, making it a gateway for millions to engage with Web3 technologies," Alicia stated. She emphasized KuCoin's commitment to leveraging this synergy to enhance secure, user-friendly trading experiences, thus furthering its mission of putting crypto in every pocket.

KuCoin's participation in The Gateway event reinforces its dedication to fostering a secure, robust, and accessible trading environment, paving the way for a new era of crypto and blockchain integration.

About KuCoin

Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a leading cryptocurrency exchange with its operational headquarters in Seychelles. As a user-oriented platform with a focus on inclusiveness and community engagement. It offers over 800 digital assets across Spot trading, Margin trading, P2P Fiat trading, Futures trading, and Staking to its 36 million users in more than 200 countries and regions. KuCoin ranks as one of the top 6 crypto exchanges. KuCoin was acclaimed as "One of the Best Crypto Apps & Exchanges of June 2024" by Forbes Advisor and has been included as one of the top 50 companies in the "2024 Hurun Global Unicorn List". Learn more at https://www.kucoin.com/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2547345/image_5002362_22660173.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2356857/KuCoin_Horizontal_Green_LOGO_Logo.jpg