KuCoin Strengthens Its RWA Ecosystem with Ondo Tokenized Stocks on KuCoin Alpha

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global crypto platform built on trust, today announced the integration of Ondo tokenized assets, marketed as "Ondo tokenized stocks," into KuCoin Alpha. The integration provides eligible users across the KuCoin ecosystem with a streamlined way to access tokenized stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) through the familiar KuCoin interface.

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Through KuCoin Alpha, users can access supported Ondo tokenized stocks using funds held in their KuCoin accounts and trade them without navigating separate wallets or external onchain applications. By simplifying the user journey, the integration creates a more intuitive entry point to TradFi-linked onchain products while retaining the efficiency and flexibility enabled by blockchain-based infrastructure. The initial selection spans broad-market ETFs and leading companies across technology, semiconductors and digital finance, including widely followed products such as SPYon, NVDAon, MUon, SNDKon, and CRCLon.

The launch builds on the earlier integration of Ondo tokenized stocks into KuCoin Web3 Wallet. Together, the two integrations provide complementary pathways across the KuCoin ecosystem: an exchange-app experience through KuCoin Alpha and a self-custodial experience through KuCoin Web3 Wallet. This gives users greater flexibility in how they discover, access, and manage TradFi-linked onchain assets.

The expansion reflects the next stage in the development of onchain finance. Following the global adoption of stablecoins, tokenized real-world assets are emerging as another important asset category supported by blockchain infrastructure. Scaling this market will require more than asset issuance alone. It will also depend on trusted access infrastructure that connects products, liquidity and users through intuitive and widely accessible interfaces.

As traditional financial products increasingly move onchain, crypto platforms are evolving beyond venues for individual asset listings to become an important infrastructure for global onchain markets. By extending Ondo stocks across both its exchange-app and self-custodial environments, KuCoin is building a unified access layer for crypto-native assets, tokenized real-world assets and other TradFi-linked onchain products.

The integration marks another step in KuCoin's strategy to build trusted infrastructure that connects traditional finance with the expanding onchain economy while making emerging financial products accessible through experiences users already understand.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform built on trust and security, serving over 45 million users across 200+ countries and regions. Known for its reliability and user-first approach, the platform combines advanced technology, deep liquidity, and strong security safeguards to deliver a seamless trading experience. KuCoin provides access to 1,500+ digital assets through a broad product suite and remains committed to building transparent, compliant, and user-centric digital asset infrastructure for the future of finance, backed by SOC 2 Type II, ISO/IEC 27001:2022, and ISO/IEC 27701:2019 Certifications. In recent years, we have built a strong global compliance foundation, marked by key milestones including AUSTRAC registration in Australia, a MiCA license in Europe, and regulatory progress in other markets.

Learn more at www.kucoin.com.

Disclaimer

The information is for corporate PR purposes only and does not constitute endorsement or investment advice.

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