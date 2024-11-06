KuCoin's GemPool Welcomes PiggyPiggyCoin - Stake, Play and Earn

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, is thrilled to announce its new addition to GemPool - PiggyPiggyCoin (PGC) , the pioneering workplace simulation and social game token on Telegram & TON .

KuCoin's GemPool is a unique platform that facilitates early access to promising crypto projects by enabling users to stake tokens for farming new project tokens. This innovative approach allows users to leverage their existing crypto holdings to earn rewards, enhancing their engagement with the evolving crypto market. The platform supports a variety of tokens, offering flexible staking options without lock-up periods, which ensures that users can adapt their strategies in response to market conditions. Check the GemPool tutorial here.

PiggyPiggyCoin introduces an engaging game environment where players can employ magical cards to influence gameplay, enhancing interactive dynamics within the blockchain space. The native token $PGC will be fully unlocked at TGE, offering transparent and immediate utility for users.

Beginning November 6, 2024, KuCoin's GemPool will open for users to stake USDT, KCS, and PGC, allowing them to farm PGC tokens. This strategic initiative not only promotes the new token but also illustrates the unique opportunities that GemPool offers to users wanting early access to exciting new tokens.

Following its presence on GemPool, the PGC listing is scheduled for November 12, 2024, at 12:00 UTC, with trading and withdrawals available shortly after. In addition to regular staking rewards, participants in the GemPool campaign can earn up to a 20% bonus depending on their VIP status and performance in various interactive quizzes and engagements. This is part of KuCoin's effort to enhance user engagement and reward participation.

Since its debut in August, KuCoin GemPool has launched 14 campaigns, with over 119,000 participants engaging, and over $863,000 asset locked. KuCoin GemPool is excited about this new addition and the potential it brings to the community. By fostering a robust and secure trading platform, KuCoin aims to continue being at the forefront of providing innovative solutions that cater to its diverse user base, enhancing both user experience and market growth.

About KuCoin

Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a leading cryptocurrency exchange with its operational headquarters in Seychelles. As a user-oriented platform with a focus on inclusiveness and community engagement, KuCoin offers over 800 digital assets across Spot trading, Margin trading, P2P Fiat trading, Futures trading, and Staking to its 36 million users in more than 200 countries and regions. KuCoin ranks as one of the top 6 crypto exchanges. KuCoin was acclaimed as "One of the Best Crypto Apps & Exchanges of June 2024" by Forbes Advisor and has been included as one of the top 50 companies in the "2024 Hurun Global Unicorn List". Learn more at https://www.kucoin.com/ .

