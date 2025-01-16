Kutch Copper Joins the International Copper Association

WASHINGTON, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kutch Copper Ltd. (KCL), part of Adani Group, has joined the International Copper Association (ICA) as its newest member. ICA is a not-for-profit trade association representing half the world's copper production that works to promote copper, protect copper markets, and defend copper demand on behalf of its 34 members.

Located in Mundra, Gujarat, Kutch Copper is a subsidiary of the group's flagship incubator, Adani Enterprises, which is investing $1.2 billion to establish a copper smelter with an initial capacity of 0.5 million tons per annum. Kutch Copper's state-of-the-art facility will also produce copper cathodes, rods, and other byproducts. A planned expansion of the smelter will double capacity, positioning the facility as one of the largest single-location custom copper smelters globally.

Dr. Vinay Prakash, Managing Director of Kutch Copper, shared his optimism about joining the ICA. He said, "India is poised to become a significant hub for copper and its products in the coming decades. We believe that Kutch Copper's membership in the ICA will allow us to actively contribute to sustainability initiatives and develop innovative applications and products within the copper sector. We look forward to collaborating with the global copper community to enhance the value chain for this essential metal, which plays a vital role in the transition to net zero."

ICA President and CEO Juan Ignacio Díaz expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are delighted to welcome Adani Metals Kutch Copper Ltd. to our community. Their efforts in advancing sustainable and innovative copper production strengthen our collective mission to promote, protect, and defend copper's essential role in enabling the technologies and infrastructures needed for global decarbonization. With their presence, we are particularly excited to support copper's growth in regions where its key applications are expanding."

ICA Chairman of the Board, Glencore's Stephen Rowland, added, "KCL's membership in ICA strengthens our commitment to promoting sustainable practices and developing new applications for copper. We are excited to collaborate with them and support their efforts to drive positive change in the industry."

About Kutch Copper Ltd.

Kutch Copper Ltd. (KCL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, the flagship incubator of the Adani Group, is establishing a greenfield copper custom smelting and refining complex. Positioned to become a key contributor to India's green energy infrastructure, KCL is committed to meeting the nation's growing copper demand. The company is focused on sustainable and innovative production practices, aligning with India's broader vision of fostering economic growth and development. KCL operates within the metals and materials vertical, one of the four major business segments of the Adani Group, alongside energy & utilities, transport & logistics, and consumer verticals. www.adanimetals.com

About the International Copper Association

The International Copper Association is the global voice of copper, with 34 members across 6 continents. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., ICA operates in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. ICA and its members are committed to promoting responsible production practices and advancing the future of human development for a sustainable future. internationalcopper.org.