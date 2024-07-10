LBB Specialties Announces Principal Partnership with Sudarshan

NORWALK, Conn., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LBB Specialties (LBBS), a leader in specialty chemicals and ingredient distribution in North America, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Sudarshan Chemical Industries, a global leader and innovator in high-performance color solutions. LBB Specialties will be Sudarshan's exclusive channel partner in the United States and Canada for its effect pigment, filler, oxide and lake lines specifically designed for color cosmetics, personal care and home care.

"Sudarshan brings decades of expertise in the development of pigments that enhance the beauty, color and texture of cosmetics and care products," said Christopher Nork, Senior Vice President of LBB Specialties Care. "We are thrilled to introduce these products to our customer base, which meet the growing demand for high-quality, vibrant and safe color ingredients in the cosmetics and care industry."

Sudarshan's pigment line, including the Prestige, Sumicos, Sumicair and Sudacos ranges, leverages advanced manufacturing processes and rigorous quality controls to produce pigments with exceptional color fidelity, stability and safety. This innovative range includes products that cater to the latest trends in color cosmetics, offering formulators versatile options for creating stunning and long-lasting makeup products.

"Partnering with LBB Specialties is a strategic move that aligns perfectly with our goals," said Helen Hatcher, Head of Sales & Operations at Sudarshan. "LBB Specialties' extensive network and technical expertise make them an ideal partner to expand the reach of our pigment line in the North American market. Their commitment to quality and innovation mirrors our own, and together we aim to set new benchmarks in the color cosmetics and care industry."

Sudarshan's vertically integrated manufacturing, empowered by state-of-the-art technology and commitment to the Responsible Mica Initiative (RMI), will support this product line, ensuring continuous innovation to set the standard for responsible color cosmetic formulation.

"We are confident that Sudarshan's new pigment line will offer formulators unique solutions that combine superior aesthetics with excellent application properties," added Nork. "Our collaboration will enable us to deliver unparalleled color experiences and multi-functional formulation benefits to skin, sun and hair care applications for our clients, solidifying our position as a consultative solutions provider to brands across the full Personal Care value chain."

LBB Specialties is a leader in North American specialty chemicals and ingredients distribution. It is a diversified supplier serving end markets including care, food & nutrition, industrial specialties and life sciences. www.LBBSpecialties.com

Sudarshan is a global supplier of high-end pigments with a diverse range of products ranging from organic, inorganic and effect pigments to performance colorants, pearlescent pigments and speciality chemicals.

