Liberty General Insurance launches 'Liberty Assure', a value-driven add-on cover to enhance motor insurance experience

Priority repair support through Liberty Authorised Repair Shops

Liberty Authorised Repair Shops Waiver of compulsory deductible on eligible claims

Inbuilt vehicle and roadside assistance, including EV support

Value-added services to reduce downtime and inconvenience

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty General Insurance Ltd. recently launched Liberty Assure, a new add-on cover designed to elevate the private car ownership experience through assured assistance and faster, more reliable service. The add-on strengthens Liberty's motor insurance proposition by focusing on convenience, reduced downtime, and enhanced repair support, addressing key pain points customers face during claims and breakdown situations.

Liberty Assure offers a range of value-added benefits when a vehicle is repaired at Liberty Authorised Repair Shops*, including priority repair and delivery, six-month assurance on workmanship, free engine tune-up, complimentary A/C check-up, free pick-up and drop, and wheel alignment and balancing for claims above INR 15,000. In addition, the add-on provides a waiver of compulsory deductible, helping customers significantly reduce out-of-pocket expenses at the time of claim.

The add-on also includes integrated vehicle assistance services, such as onsite repairs, flat tyre support, and vehicle relocation in case of a major breakdown. For electric vehicle owners, Liberty Assure extends support through vehicle relocation to the nearest authorized charging station or repair facility in the event of a run-out-of-charge situation, ensuring continuity of assistance across conventional and electric vehicles.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Parag Ved, CEO & Whole-Time Director, Liberty General Insurance Ltd., said, "Motor insurance today must move beyond protection to delivering real, on-ground support when customers need it most. Liberty Assure, our latest product offering reflects this shift. It brings together priority service, quality assurance, and meaningful value additions that simplify the ownership journey and reinforce customer confidence. By reducing downtime, easing repair-related stress, and ensuring consistent service standards, Liberty Assure helps customers get back on the road faster, with greater peace of mind."

Liberty Assure is available with Liberty General Insurance's Private Car Package Policy, Bundled Cover, Standalone Own Damage Policy, and long-term private car policies, subject to applicable terms and conditions. With this launch, Liberty General Insurance continues to strengthen its customer-first approach, delivering practical innovations that enhance everyday mobility while reinforcing trust, reliability, and service excellence in motor insurance.

About Liberty General Insurance

Liberty General Insurance Ltd. (LGI) is a joint venture between Summit Asia Investment Holdings PTE Ltd.— a group company of Liberty Mutual Insurance Group, a diversified global insurer with over 800 offices across the world, headquartered in the U.S., Enam Securities, and Diamond Dealtrade. LGI commenced operations in 2013 with the aim of providing comprehensive retail, commercial and industrial insurance solutions. The company has an employee strength of 1300+ with presence across 95+ locations in 28 states and UTs. Its partner network consists of about 6500+ hospitals and more than 6100 auto service centres. The company offers health and personal accident insurance, car and two-wheeler insurance, employee compensation insurance, commercial insurance, engineering insurance, marine insurance, liability insurance and property insurance among other products in India.

*Liberty Authorised Repair Shops- Empanelled as Preferred Partner Network Garages