Liberty Mutual increases stake in Liberty General Insurance to 74% in India

MUMBAI, India, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Mutual Insurance today announced that it has increased its shareholding in Liberty General Insurance Limited (LGI) to 74%. This development follows the earlier increase in Liberty Mutual's stake from 49% to 55.40% in September 2025.

Speaking on the development, Mr. Parag Ved, Chief Executive Officer & Whole-Time Director, Liberty General Insurance, said, "With stronger backing from Liberty Mutual, we are now better positioned to expand our distribution footprint and deepen our presence across retail and commercial line segments. Our focus remains on building a business that is consistent, resilient, and built on sound fundamentals, while remaining adaptable in a market that is defined by constant change."

"India presents a unique opportunity with its diversity, and growing demand for protection, and we can play a meaningful role in advancing insurance penetration in the country. As we move forward, our priority is clear—to deliver sustainable profitable growth, strengthen trust with our stakeholders, and continue building long-term value for customers, partners, and the communities we serve," Mr Ved added.

Commenting on this development, Mr. Matthew Jackson, President, Liberty International Insurance APAC, said, "India remains an important market for Liberty Mutual as we build our business across Asia Pacific, supported by strong fundamentals and significant opportunity for growth. Increasing our shareholding in Liberty General Insurance allows us to further develop the business and bring our global capabilities more directly to the market."

Liberty Mutual Insurance Group is ranked 91st among Fortune 500 companies1 and is the 9th largest property and casualty insurer globally2, with $178.2 billion in assets and $50.5 billion in revenues in 2025.

About Liberty General Insurance

Liberty General Insurance Ltd. is a joint venture between Summit Asia Investments Holdings Pte. Ltd., a group company of Liberty Mutual Insurance Group, a diversified global insurer headquartered in the U.S. with over 900 offices worldwide, holding a 74% stake, and Enam Securities, which holds a 26% stake.

Liberty General Insurance Ltd. (LGI) commenced operations in 2013 with the aim of providing comprehensive retail, commercial and industrial insurance solutions. The company has an employee strength of over 1,300 and a presence across 95+ locations in 28 states and Union Territories. Its partner network includes over 6,500 hospitals and more than 6,100 auto service centres. The company offers health and personal accident insurance, car and two-wheeler insurance, employee compensation insurance, commercial insurance, as well as specialised offerings such as surety, engineering, marine, liability and property insurance, among others, in India.

About Liberty Mutual Insurance

At Liberty Mutual, we believe progress happens when people feel secure. For more than 110 years we have helped people and businesses embrace today and confidently pursue tomorrow by providing protection for the unexpected and delivering it with care.

A Fortune 100 company with more than 40,000 employees in 27 countries and economies, we are the ninth largest global property and casualty insurer and generate more than $50 billion in annual consolidated revenue.

We operate through three strategic business units: US Retail Markets, providing auto, home, renters and other personal and small commercial lines property and casualty insurance to individuals and small businesses countrywide; Global Risk Solutions, delivering a full range of comprehensive commercial and specialty insurance, reinsurance and surety solutions to mid-size and large businesses worldwide; and Liberty Mutual Investments, deploying more than $100 billion of capital globally to build enduring businesses, drive economic growth, and secure Liberty Mutual's promises.

1 Based on 2024 revenue – as reported

2 Based on 2024 gross written premium ("GWP"), excludes state-owned companies.