Lumina Datamatics Recognized Among ET Edge's Best Organisations to Work 2026 for the Second Consecutive Year

MUMBAI, India, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumina Datamatics, a trusted strategic partner to global publishers and eCommerce retailers, has been recognized among ET Edge's Best Organisations to Work 2026 for the second consecutive year, reinforcing its position as an employer of choice. The recognition was presented at the 2nd edition of the ET Edge Best Organisations to Work Awards, held on 26 June 2026 at the Grand Hyatt, Mumbai. The company was recognized alongside several industry leaders, including Reliance Industries, Procter & Gamble India, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Cognizant Technology Solutions and Innodata.

Lumina Datamatics receives the ET Edge Best Organisations to Work 2026 award at the 2nd edition of the ET Edge Best Organisations to Work Awards in Mumbai. The second consecutive recognition reflects the company's continued commitment to building an inclusive, high-performance workplace that empowers employees to grow, collaborate, and innovate.

An initiative of The Times Group, the ET Edge Best Organisations to Work Awards celebrates organizations that excel in building people-centric workplaces where employees feel empowered, valued, and motivated to perform at their best. Organizations are evaluated based on key parameters including employee engagement, career development, workplace safety, inclusivity, and overall people management practices.

Lumina Datamatics earned this recognition for the 2nd consecutive year for its continued commitment to fostering a positive and high-performance work culture that prioritizes employee well-being, professional growth, collaboration, and innovation. The company continues to invest in initiatives that empower employees, encourage continuous learning, and create an environment where diverse talent can thrive.

Commenting on the recognition, Sameer Kanodia, Vice Chairman & CEO, Lumina Datamatics & TNQTech, said, "We are honored to be recognized among ET Edge's Best Organisations to Work 2026 for the second consecutive year. This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to building a people-first culture where employees are empowered to grow, innovate, and succeed. At Lumina Datamatics, we believe our people are our greatest strength, and this recognition is a testament to the passion, dedication, and collaborative spirit of our teams across the globe."

The recognition reinforces Lumina Datamatics' position as an employer of choice and reflects its continued commitment to an inclusive workplace that drives career growth, fosters innovation, and empowers employees to make meaningful contributions. As organizations navigate an evolving business landscape, Lumina Datamatics remains focused on nurturing a culture of excellence—equipping employees with the resources, opportunities, and support needed to succeed while delivering sustained value to customers worldwide.

About Lumina Datamatics

Lumina Datamatics is a trusted partner in providing digital content services, retail support services, and technology solutions to companies in the publishing and retail industries worldwide. The company is among the largest service providers in the content space, serving 8 of the top 10 academic publishers and 3 of the 5 largest retailers and marketplaces globally. Lumina Datamatics' expert solutions combine its proprietary and client-facing platforms, strategic partnerships with global technology leaders, and the expertise of more than 7,500 professionals across the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Philippines, and India. Its integrated global capabilities enable the company to deliver scalable, high-quality solutions to clients worldwide.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3002419/Lumina_Datamatics_ET_2026_award.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2674666/6018604/Lumina_Datamatics_Logo.jpg