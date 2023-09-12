LUMIQ unveils emPower Pryzm, a Data Reliability Platform purpose-built for the Modern Financial Services Enterprise

Harnessing AI-powered precision and mastery, emPower Pryzm enables Financial Services Enterprises to achieve data accuracy and decision-making precision akin to Formula 1 racing.

NEW YORK and NEW DELHI, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LUMIQ, a leading FSI Data and Analytics company, announced the launch of emPower Pryzm, a Data Reliability Platform that guarantees utmost reliability and accuracy of enterprise data.

In the modern financial services landscape, enterprises want to avoid the risks of downtime and the consequences decisions based on unreliable data. They seek proactive detection and rectification of anomalies. The imperative is data reliability. emPower Pryzm is purpose-built to address these requirements.

LUMIQ's CEO Shoaib Mohammad and co-founder Vaibhav Dobriyal introduced emPower Pryzm.

Shoaib Mohammad, CEO and Founder of LUMIQ, said, "The significance of reliable data in financial services is monumental, decisions hinge on precision, depth, and trust. While tools available today touch upon data monitoring and observability, they often miss the holistic approach required to master the vastness of data-driven enterprises. No product in the market today is as comprehensive and tailored as emPower Pryzm."

By fusing cutting-edge cloud technologies with AI/ML innovations, emPower Pryzm serves as a guiding beacon for the future of data-driven possibilities in the Financial Services Industry. Some of its key features include:

Simplify data oversight with a 360-degree view, catching even the subtlest anomalies

Seamless integration with ITSM tools speeds up issue resolution and change management.

The precision of a Formula 1 cockpit, crucial on and off the track.

Commenting on the product launch, LUMIQ's CPO and co-founder, Vaibhav Dobriyal, said, "There are many parallels between Formula 1 racing and financial services: both hinge on split-second decisions and rely on trustworthy data. emPower Pryzm transforms financial institutions to operate with the meticulousness of Formula 1, where every bit counts on the track and away from it. That's emPower Pryzm's precision for enterprises."

About LUMIQ

LUMIQ is an FSI Data & Analytics Specialist that accelerates data maturity in Modern Financial Enterprises. Some of the most trusted FSI brands use LUMIQ to develop data products and applications that enhance the quality and efficiency of their decisions. For more information, visit lumiq.ai.

