LUMIQ unveils emPower Pryzm, a Data Reliability Platform purpose-built for the Modern Financial Services Enterprise

News provided by

LUMIQ

12 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

Harnessing AI-powered precision and mastery, emPower Pryzm enables Financial Services Enterprises to achieve data accuracy and decision-making precision akin to Formula 1 racing.

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LUMIQ, a leading FSI Data and Analytics company, announced the launch of emPower Pryzm, a Data Reliability Platform that guarantees utmost reliability and accuracy of enterprise data.

LUMIQ's CEO Shoaib Mohammad and co-founder Vaibhav Dobriyal introduced emPower Pryzm.
Continue Reading
LUMIQ's CEO Shoaib Mohammad and co-founder Vaibhav Dobriyal introduced emPower Pryzm.
LUMIQ's CEO Shoaib Mohammad and co-founder Vaibhav Dobriyal introduced emPower Pryzm.

In the modern financial services landscape, enterprises want to avoid the risks of downtime and the consequences of decisions based on unreliable data. They seek proactive detection and rectification of anomalies. The imperative is data reliability. emPower Pryzm is purpose-built to address these requirements.

Shoaib Mohammad, CEO and Founder of LUMIQ, said, "The significance of reliable data in financial services is monumental, decisions hinge on precision, depth, and trust. While tools available today touch upon data monitoring and observability, they often miss the holistic approach required to master the vastness of data-driven enterprises. No product in the market today is as comprehensive and tailored as emPower Pryzm."

By fusing cutting-edge cloud technologies with AI/ML innovations, emPower Pryzm serves as a guiding beacon for the future of data-driven possibilities in the Financial Services Industry. Some of its key features include:

  • Simplify data oversight with a 360-degree view, catching even the subtlest anomalies
  • Seamless integration with ITSM tools speeds up issue resolution and change management.
  • The precision of a Formula 1 cockpit, crucial on and off the track.

Commenting on the product launch, LUMIQ's CPO and co-founder, Vaibhav Dobriyal, said, "There are many parallels between Formula 1 racing and financial services: both hinge on split-second decisions and rely on trustworthy data. emPower Pryzm transforms financial institutions to operate with the meticulousness of Formula 1, where every bit counts on the track and away from it. That's emPower Pryzm's precision for enterprises."

About LUMIQ

LUMIQ is an FSI Data & Analytics Specialist that accelerates data maturity in Modern Financial Enterprises. Some of the most trusted FSI brands use LUMIQ to develop data products and applications that enhance the quality and efficiency of their decisions. For more information, visit lumiq.ai.

Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking information subject to uncertainties affecting actual results.

Photo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2206634/LUMIQ_CEO_Photo.jpg

SOURCE LUMIQ

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.