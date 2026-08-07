LV Swaroop Representing Bengaluru, Wins the MONIN Cup 2026 India Finals

The competition shortlisted 13 finalists across four regional rounds in Kolkata, Noida, Mumbai and Hyderabad, before culminating in the India Finals

Judged by Yangdup Lama, Arijit Bose and Karina Aggarwal, the winner will now represent India at the MONIN Cup Global Finals in Paris on 8-9 December 2026

First Runner-up Jeshika Thami, Second Runner-up Harsita Ghatge, and Best Innovative Drink winner Sankalp Tembe were also honoured at the national finale

BENGALURU, India, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LV Swaroop from Taal Bar, Bengaluru has been crowned the winner of the MONIN Cup 2026 India Finals, following a nationwide competition that attracted over 1,000 registrations. Hosted at Tropika Brewing Co., Marathahalli, the national finale brought together 13 finalists from Kolkata, Noida, Mumbai and Hyderabad, marking the culmination of the eighth edition of MONIN's flagship global bartending competition.

Yangdup Lama, Germain Araud, LV Swaroop, Karina Aggarwal and Arijit Bose

Guided by this year's theme, "Timeless Twists," participants reinterpreted classic cocktails using at least one MONIN product while drawing inspiration from personal stories and regional influences. The finale comprised two rounds. In the first, competitors presented their pre-submitted original recipe to the judges. This was followed by a high-stakes mystery challenge, where each participant selected a mystery bag containing a surprise combination of spices, herbs, fruits, tonic water and MONIN products, before creating a cocktail on the spot.

Swaroop secured the title with "Mystery Speaker," a cocktail inspired by a long-standing friendship sustained through handwritten letters. Named after the anticipation of never knowing when the next letter would arrive, the drink combined MONIN Elderflower Syrup with cucumber, pineapple, tequila, lime, and tonic water. The cocktail impressed the judges for its technical precision, seamless use of every ingredient, originality, and emotionally resonant storytelling. As the national champion, Swaroop will now represent India at the MONIN Cup Global Finals in Paris on 8-9 December, competing alongside winners from more than 80 participating countries. The competition in Bengaluru also recognised Sankalp Tembe from Kamari, Goa, with the Best Innovative Drink award, celebrating exceptional creativity and originality during the finale.

LV Swaroop, Bar Manager, Taal Bar, says, "Winning the MONIN Cup is an incredible honour, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to represent India at the Global Finals in Paris. The competition challenged me to push my boundaries, particularly during the Mystery Round, where the real test was about balancing flavours under pressure while staying true to my idea. That experience taught me a great deal, and I'll carry those learnings, along with the invaluable feedback from the judges, as I prepare to represent India on the global stage."

The winner was selected by an esteemed panel comprising bartender and bar owner Yangdup Lama, and alco-bev consultants Arijit Bose and Karina Aggarwal, who evaluated participants on creativity, flavour balance, technical execution, presentation, storytelling, and their interpretation of the competition's theme.

Reflecting on this year's competition, Yangdup Lama says, "What stood out this year was how uniquely each of the thirteen bartenders interpreted the theme. With 'Timeless Twists,' you might expect people to lean on the obvious, but what came through instead were drinks shaped by personal experiences, whether inspired by travel or a love for food. It was refreshing to see ideas that felt genuine, and that's what made the difference."

A Snapshot of India's Evolving Cocktail Landscape

Beyond crowning a national champion, this year's competition offered valuable insights into the flavours, ingredients and techniques shaping India's evolving cocktail culture. Tequila emerged as the preferred base spirit, particularly in contemporary interpretations of the Paloma and Margarita, while savoury cocktails gained momentum through ingredients such as tomato, curry leaf, chilli, garlic, and herbs. Bartenders also showcased increasingly sophisticated techniques, including clarification, fat-washing, carbonation, and house-made cordials.

Regional identity emerged as one of the competition's defining themes. Ingredients such as gongura, kokum, nolen gur, palm jaggery, Joha rice, raw mango and jamun reflected how local food traditions are inspiring contemporary cocktails, while immersive presentation through aromas, smoke and custom garnishes added another layer to the drinking experience.

Each regional round brought its own creative perspective: Kolkata leaned into culinary nostalgia, Noida explored sweet-and-savoury combinations, Mumbai balanced coastal influences with advanced bar techniques, while Hyderabad stood out for its confident use of hyperlocal ingredients and savoury flavour profiles.

Germain Araud, Managing Director, MONIN India, says, "The MONIN Cup has always been about giving young bartenders a platform to challenge themselves, learn from one another, and gain exposure on a larger stage. The standard for each edition keeps getting better, and it's exciting to witness the growing maturity and creativity of India's bartending community. Congratulations to Swaroop on an exceptional performance, and we look forward to seeing him represent India at the MONIN Cup Global Finals in Paris."

Championing the Next Generation of Bartending Talent

Since its launch in 2012, the MONIN Cup has evolved into one of the hospitality industry's leading global platforms for discovering and nurturing emerging bartending talent. Held every two years across more than 80 countries, the competition gives young bartenders the opportunity to refine their craft, gain international exposure, and represent their country on the world stage.

Results of the Finals

Winner: LV Swaroop, Taal Bar, Bengaluru

First Runner-up: Jeshika Thami, The Brook, Delhi

Second Runner-up: Harsita Ghatge, Freelance Bartender, Bengaluru

Best Innovative Drink: Sankalp Tembe, Kamari, Goa

Competition Highlights

• Theme: Timeless Twists

• Registrations received: 1,000+

• Finalists in Bengaluru: 13

• Regional rounds: Kolkata, Noida, Mumbai and Hyderabad

• National finale: Tropika Brewing Co., Marathahalli, Bengaluru

• Global finale: Paris, France | 8-9 December 2026

About MONIN

Founded in 1912 in Bourges, France, MONIN is a global leader in premium flavour solutions with a presence in over 160 countries. With a portfolio of 200+ flavours across eight categories, MONIN continues to empower cafés, bars, hotels, and home creators with innovative and high-quality flavour experiences. Known for its commitment to quality, creativity, and sustainability, MONIN has become a trusted partner for beverage professionals and enthusiasts worldwide.

About MONIN India

Established in Hyderabad with a fully operational R&D centre since 2019, MONIN India continues to expand its footprint in the region. With an investment exceeding INR 350 crores, MONIN will inaugurate its manufacturing facility in Telangana by the end of 2026. The brand's initiatives—such as the MONIN Cup, MONIN Creativity Coffee Cup, and Experience Studios in New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai—underscore its commitment to nurturing local talent and strengthening the hospitality industry. For more information, please visit https://monin.in/, and for business queries, please visit https://monin.in/pages/contact.