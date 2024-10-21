Mach Conferences & Events Ltd. Secures Prestigious NICHE Event in France

NEW DELHI, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mach Conferences & Events Ltd. (BSE: MCEL) (BSE: 544248), a leading global MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Events) company, proudly announces that it has been entrusted with organizing a prestigious NICHE event in France. The event will take place across the iconic cities of Paris and Nice, running from November 9 to 15, 2024, and will host 142 distinguished guests. The project is valued at ₹6,04,79,999 excluding GST.

This high-profile event underscores Mach Conferences & Events Ltd.'s ability to deliver exclusive and high-value experiences tailored to the unique needs of its esteemed clientele. The selection of two of France's most celebrated cities, Paris and Nice, offers an unparalleled backdrop for this prestigious gathering.

Mr. Amit Bhatia, Chairman & Managing Director of Mach Conferences & Events Ltd., shared his enthusiasm about the project:

"We are honored to be selected for such an exclusive event. This opportunity to create a unique experience for our client in two of France's most beautiful cities further strengthens our reputation for delivering bespoke, world-class events. We are committed to making this event a resounding success."

This new win exemplifies Mach Conferences & Events Ltd.'s expertise in handling elite events across the globe, affirming its position as a trusted partner for delivering high-end, customized MICE solutions.

About Mach Conferences & Events Limited:

Mach Conferences & Events Ltd. (BSE: MCEL) is a globally recognized leader in the MICE industry, offering comprehensive solutions for organizing corporate conferences, training programs, and incentive events. The company is known for its exceptional service delivery and dedication to crafting unique, impactful events for its clients.

Learn more about MACH on www.machconferences.com

Safe Harbour:

This release contains statements that contain "forward looking statements" including, but without limitation, statements relating to the implementation of strategic initiatives, and other statements relating to Mach Conferences' future business developments and economic performance. While these forward-looking statements indicate our assessment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, several risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, general market, macro-economic, governmental and regulatory trends, movements in currency exchange and interest rates, competitive pressures, technological developments, changes in the financial conditions of third parties dealing with us, legislative developments, and other key factors that could affect our business and financial performance. Mach Conferences undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future / likely events or circumstances.

