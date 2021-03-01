Machfu's Ability to Enable Complete Transformation at the Edge with Its MachIO and MACHGateway® Products Lauded by Frost & Sullivan

By breaking communication barriers among sensors, devices, and SCADA systems for multiple industry applications, Machfu allows operators to gather, access, transmit, and process real-time data

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North American industrial edge-to-enterprise automation market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Machfu with the 2021 North American Enabling Technology Leadership Award. Machfu's Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) service product portfolio addresses customers' need to operate expensive assets in resource-constrained environments. The company's MachIO and MACHGateway® products leverage a hardware-independent Android/Linux-based software platform to unify legacy and modern end-point devices, ensuring real-time edge-to-enterprise connectivity.

"Machfu's holistic IIoT solution portfolio is designed with a mission to democratize the edge by introducing a low-power IIoT device with protocol-agnostic translation capabilities and application containerization at the edge," said Isaac Premsingh, Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Its MACHGateway offering is a globally certified edge computing device with a state-of-the-art software stack consisting of a Linux Kernel with Android User Space and LoWPAN wireless drivers. It supports IIoT protocol libraries, such as Modbus, DNP3, MQTT, and COAP, making it compatible for deployment in a typically resource-constrained industrial market."

MACHGateway's edge intelligence capabilities allow for the isolation of edge functionalities into separate segments that can be subsequently protected by a layered security approach. Each application container at the edge is assigned role-based security and is functionally isolated from other applications. The architecture allows for the easy addition of new applications at the edge, without impacting or altering the intended functions of other existing applications. Moreover, the OS's modular nature enables the dynamic addition of new applications during run-time while introducing modern security-by-design.

Machfu delivers power efficiency for resource-constrained deployments. The company has embedded a smart power management strategy with granular resource control in its MACHGateway offering, which optimizes power management across all software stack layers. Furthermore, the company's protocol-agnostic translation engine, MACHREACTOR™, provides unmatched translation capabilities at the edge by integrating, collecting, and aggregating data from legacy controllers and devices in the field.

"By supporting the complete integration of its IIoT service products with legacy infrastructure, Machfu eliminates the need for re-engineering, allowing customers to use existing infrastructure while transitioning into new ways of working at the enterprise level," noted Premsingh. "Overall, its innovations in different domains, including IoT devices, protocol conversion methods, networking, and security, enables the company to present a fully integrated IIoT service delivery package for edge-to-enterprise automation."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that has developed a pioneering technology that enhances current products and enables the development of new products and applications. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

