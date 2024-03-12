Major European Rail Operator Selects 3CLogic's Hybrid Cloud Conversational AI and Contact Center Solution

Railway and travel provider to replace existing on-premise solution with ServiceNow-certified and integrated offering to optimize customer engagements and operational efficiency.

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 3CLogic , the leading Conversational AI and Contact Center solution for ServiceNow®, today announced the expansion of its solution at a major European railway company. The strategic move will help in the consolidation of the organization's current technology environment, reducing operational costs, while optimizing services to the millions of passengers it supports weekly.

Leveraging ServiceNow's Customer Service Management (CSM) product to manage customer cases and inquiries, the company required a ServiceNow-certified solution capable of leveraging its current SIP infrastructure (bring-your-own-carrier) while replacing its existing on-premise contact center, managed and hosted by a third-party provider. With a goal of enhancing the customer experience and streamlining operational workflows, the organization was keenly focused on consolidating the agent desktop workspace while empowering supervisors to have greater autonomy and control over daily operations without the need to depend on costly outside resources.

"We believe in disruption-free digital transformation, leveraging the systems an organization already uses to avoid introducing duplicate capabilities while delivering greater ROI and operational simplicity," asserts Matt Durkin, VP of Global Sales at 3CLogic. "To substitute one contact center solution for another isn't transformative but rather an opportunity to step back and assess the entire customer service supply chain. Only when you weave the role of a contact center into the established back-office business workflows, in this case orchestrated by ServiceNow, can you positively impact and enhance the entire customer experience."

With over 700 agents, the deployment will enable several capabilities and benefits designed to enhance the company's CX operations including:

Single ServiceNow agent desktop : designed to complement ServiceNow's existing digital channels (i.e.: chat, cases, etc.), the solution will enable both voice and SMS engagements for a full omnichannel agent experience.





: designed to complement ServiceNow's existing digital channels (i.e.: chat, cases, etc.), the solution will enable both voice and SMS engagements for a full omnichannel agent experience. Integrated Secure Payment Processing : fully integrated and PCI-compliant credit card or ACH payment experience.





: fully integrated and PCI-compliant credit card or ACH payment experience. ServiceNow-integrated Conversational AI and Call Routing : ability to deliver voice self-service and intelligent live agent routing based on ServiceNow data.





: ability to deliver voice self-service and intelligent live agent routing based on ServiceNow data. SIP Integration via Hybrid Cloud Deployment : ability to leverage the company's existing SIP environment (bring-your-own-carrier) while enabling rich cloud-hosted and AI capabilities.





: ability to leverage the company's existing SIP environment (bring-your-own-carrier) while enabling rich cloud-hosted and AI capabilities. ServiceNow-integrated Reporting and Analytics: contact center KPIs, call transcriptions, reporting, dashboards, and analytics integrated with ServiceNow for a consolidated view of daily customer support operations.

With services available across five continents, 3CLogic's growth in Europe continues as global enterprises gravitate towards its non-traditional approach to merging its Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) offerings with leading service management platforms. As a result, the company will be increasing its investment in the region to support continued expansion in 2024.

3CLogic is a ServiceNow-certified technology partner with offerings available for ServiceNow's IT Service Management , Customer Workflows , HR Service Delivery , and Source-to-Pay solutions. The organization will be participating in upcoming ServiceNow Summits in Boston, on March 13, 2024 , and Montreal, on March 26, 2024 , as well as unveiling its latest set of capabilities at ServiceNow's annual Knowledge 2024 event this May in Las Vegas.

