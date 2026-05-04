Making Waves Across Borders: Manipal Hospitals Presents the First-Ever Sri Lanka-India Open Water Swim by a Couple

BENGALURU, India, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Manipal Hospitals, India's largest pan-India multispecialty hospital network by bed capacity, reinforces its philosophy of care beyond boundaries with the announcement of a landmark initiative 'the first-ever couple open water swim from Sri Lanka to India'. Athletes Danish Abdi and Vrushali Prasade will undertake this extraordinary challenge, traversing the legendary Ram Setu route. The swim, spanning approximately 32 kilometers, will symbolically connect the two nations through a powerful demonstration of resilience, unity, and shared heritage.

Danish Abdi and Vrushali Prasade

More than an athletic milestone, the initiative celebrates the deep cultural ties between India and Sri Lanka, a reminder that while borders may exist, there is far more that binds the two countries together.

Adding to its significance is the inspiring journey behind the attempt. Vrushali Prasade, alongside Danish Abdi, aims to place India firmly on the global open water swimming map, a domain historically dominated by Western athletes. The swim is scheduled to commence on May 6, 2026, starting from Talaimannar, Sri Lanka, and concluding at Dhanushkodi, India in about 8-12 hours.

Announcing the initiative, Mr. Karthik Rajagopal, Group Chief Operating Officer, Manipal Health Enterprises Limited, said: 'This historic swim reflects not only athletic excellence and endurance, but also the deep-rooted cultural and historical connection between India and Sri Lanka.' He further remarked that as India continues to be one of the preferred destinations for Sri Lankan patients this initiative also serves as a reinforces India's health-connect effort through its robust Sri Lanka patient connect, through clinical support ensuring athletes' physiological safety, cardiac endurance, and musculoskeletal preparedness.

Sharing their thoughts, Vrushali Prasade and Danish Abdi expressed enthusiasm about the challenge "We are excited to take on this unique expedition and are proud to align it with a message of health and wellness. This expedition stands as a powerful symbol of unity connecting two nations through sport, healthcare, and shared ambition."

For more information, please visit: https://www.manipalhospitals.com/

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