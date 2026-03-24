Manipal Hospital Kanakapura Road Celebrates Women Who Shape Communities with Courage and Compassion

BENGALURU, India, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Every community draws its strength from women whose courage, perseverance, and compassion quietly shape the world around them. While some lead from the front, breaking barriers and setting new benchmarks, others create impact in quieter, yet stronger ways, by nurturing families, uplifting communities, and dedicating themselves to causes larger than themselves. Together, their journeys form the foundation of a stronger and more compassionate society.

Manipal Hospital Kanakapura honoured 9 exceptional women whose journeys reflect resilience, leadership and compassion.

Honouring such inspiring stories, Manipal Hospital Kanakapura Road hosted Manipal Sakhi on 14th March 2026, a special initiative organised on the occasion of International Women's Day to celebrate and recognise women from diverse walks of life who have made remarkable contributions in their respective fields. The event was presided over by Mr. Mohan Hariharan, Cluster Director - Manipal Hospital Kanakapura Road and Jayanagar, Dr. Bhavana B, Marketing Head - Regional South, Manipal Hospitals, Ms. Rose, CNS - Manipal Hospital Kanakapura Road, along with doctors including Dr. Sowmya M, Senior Consultant - Neurology, Dr. Anjana Ravindranath, Consultant - Emergency Medicine, Dr. Akshatha Nayak U, Consultant Haematologist, Haemato-Oncologist and BMT Physician, Dr. Rashmi T. N, Consultant - Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Dr. Sreevalli A, Consultant - Medical Oncology, Dr. Ramya Nayak, Specialist - Pathology from Manipal Hospital Kanakapura Road.

As part of the celebration, 9 women achievers were honoured for their extraordinary achievements, unwavering contributions to society, and the inspiration they continue to provide to others. The awardees represented a wide spectrum of fields including entrepreneurship, social service, healthcare, education, arts, digital content creation, and community leadership. Each of these women demonstrated how passion, resilience, and dedication can inspire change and positively impact society.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Mohan Hariharan said, "Every woman we honour today remind us that true progress in society is built on courage and compassion. At Manipal Hospital Kanakapura Road, women's health remains a key priority, and we are committed to supporting women through every stage of life with comprehensive and compassionate care. Through initiatives like Manipal Sakhi, we not only celebrate inspiring women but also reaffirm our commitment to promoting awareness, preventive care, and holistic well-being for women in our communities."

Among the honourees was Monica Hungund, an entrepreneur and social leader with more than 2 decades of experience in business and programme management across India and Dubai. As the Founder and CEO of Avinya Innovative Solutions, she focuses on technology consulting, AI training, and skill development. She has also played an active leadership role in Rotary initiatives promoting literacy, women's empowerment, healthcare, and sustainability.

Sharada Kumar, founder of Sharada's Unisex Salon and Make-up Studio, was honoured for her contributions to the beauty and wellness sector. With over 2 decades of experience, she also serves as a Director at Health4Silvers, supporting the healthcare needs of senior citizens, and actively promotes holistic wellbeing as a yoga and meditation instructor and Art of Living faculty member.

Another inspiring story was that of Safura Khan, a 29-year-old e-auto driver whose journey reflects determination and independence. Starting with small jobs and driven by her passion for riding, she worked tirelessly to purchase her own vehicle and now navigates the city streets with confidence and pride. Leena was also honoured for her resilience in overcoming early life challenges and building an independent livelihood as an auto driver. Her journey stands as a powerful reminder that perseverance and self-belief can help individuals rise above adversity.

Entrepreneur Priya Pratap was recognised for turning her childhood passion for baking into a successful venture. After working in the banking sector, she pursued entrepreneurship and established ChocoBerry, a popular bakery in South Bengaluru known for its designer cakes and premium dessert creations. Another inspiring woman felicitated Priya Kamath, founder of Healthy Bakes - The Wheat Cake Studio, who transitioned from an 18-year corporate career in IT to build a successful baking venture known for its concept of 100 percent whole wheat eggless desserts and a loyal customer base.

The event also honoured Ms. Thanushree, a social media influencer who has built a growing digital presence in a short span of time. Managing platforms such as Digital Cine Adda and Thanu Vlogs, she has collaborated with numerous brands while balancing her responsibilities as a homemaker and mother.

The celebration recognised Dr. Poornima Jogi for her contributions to youth empowerment and community development. As a State Project Coordinator with UNICEF, she has led initiatives addressing child rights, nutrition awareness, adolescent wellbeing, and community outreach programmes across Karnataka.

Entrepreneur Kavitha Varadharajan was acknowledged for transforming her passion for Mumbai street food into a thriving restaurant venture through Chats R Us on Kanakapura Road. Her initiative promotes clean-label dining and authentic flavours while building a successful local business.

Each story carried its own meaning, of perseverance through adversity, of passion turned into purpose, and of individuals who chose to use their strength to uplift others. Together, they reflected the powerful truth that progress within communities often begins with individuals who choose compassion, determination, and service. By celebrating these remarkable women, the Manipal Sakhi initiative reinforces a powerful message that when women are supported and empowered, the ripple effect strengthens families, communities, and the future of society itself.

For more information please visit: https://www.manipalhospitals.com/kanakapuraroad/

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