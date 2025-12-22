Mantle Vault Launches, Powered by Mantle in Partnership with Bybit and CIAN

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mantle, the high-performance distribution and liquidity layer for next-generation DeFi and real-world assets, today announced a strategic partnership with Bybit and CIAN to launch the Bybit Mantle Vault powered by CIAN, a native onchain stablecoin yield product built and executed on Mantle Network.

The new vault establishes Mantle as the execution and distribution layer for structured, market-neutral stablecoin yield. Users can deposit USDC or USDT via Bybit Earn and have their assets deployed directly into Mantle-native, onchain yield strategies without manual swaps, leverage management, or operational complexity.

This launch marks CIAN's native onboarding to Mantle and introduces the first dedicated onchain yield product layer within the Mantle DeFi ecosystem, expanding access to structured stablecoin strategies through a seamless CeFi-to-DeFi experience.

Establishing Mantle as the Distribution Layer for Onchain Yield

CIAN specializes in developing and operating structured onchain yield products, abstracting complex DeFi strategies into simple, user-friendly vaults. By deploying natively on Mantle, CIAN enables stablecoin yield strategies to operate with greater efficiency and composability within Mantle's low-cost, high-performance execution environment.

Mantle Network provides the scalable infrastructure required for these automated strategies, supporting fast settlement, low fees, and seamless integration across the broader ecosystem. The addition of Mantle Vault strengthens Mantle's role as a distribution layer where onchain yield products can be accessed, executed, and scaled efficiently.

Bybit complements this integration by acting as the global access and distribution layer, allowing millions of users to enter Mantle's onchain economy through a familiar interface while benefiting from fully onchain execution. Together, the three partners establish a unified flow where capital can move smoothly from centralized access points into Mantle-native yield strategies.

Advancing Accessible Onchain Yield

The collaboration represents a step forward in making onchain yield products more accessible to a broader audience. By combining CIAN's yield expertise, Mantle's execution infrastructure, and Bybit's global distribution, the partnership delivers a streamlined pathway for users to participate in stablecoin yield strategies without operational complexity.

As Mantle continues to build out its role as a distribution layer for onchain finance, the introduction of native yield products lays the groundwork for deeper liquidity, expanded DeFi utility, and future integrations across the ecosystem.

The Bybit Mantle Vault powered by CIAN is now live and open for subscriptions.

About Mantle

Mantle positions itself as the premier distribution layer and gateway for institutions and TradFi to connect with on-chain liquidity and access real-world assets, powering how real-world finance flows.

With over $4B+ in community-owned assets, Mantle combines credibility, liquidity and scalability with institutional-grade infrastructure to support large-scale adoption. The ecosystem is anchored by $MNT within Bybit, and built out through core ecosystem projects like mETH, fBTC, MI4 and more. This is complemented by Mantle Network's partnerships with leading issuers and protocols such as Ethena USDe, Ondo USDY, OP-Succinct and EigenLayer.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open, and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

About Cian

CIAN Yield Layer is a leading on-chain yield strategy platform, offering users one-click access to advanced strategies while driving sustainable growth for emerging assets—both crypto-native and real-world —by generating extra on-chain yield for holders.

Standing at $1.4B in TVL, CIAN collaborates with top-tier protocols—including Mantle, Lido, Binance, Maple, USD1, Superstate, Renzo, Kernel, Horizon, pyUSD, cbBTC, fBTC, solvBTC, and Bedrock, etc. — to fuel asset growth. Beyond crypto-native assets, CIAN is expanding access to institutional-grade, interest-bearing RWAs issued by leading Wall Street and London institutions, partnering with RWA pioneers like Chainlink, Midas etc., which effectively bridges the gap between DeFi and TradFi.

