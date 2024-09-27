MC Digital Realty wins Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Japan Data Center Services Company of the Year Award

Digital Realty's joint venture in Japan lauded for sustainable, AI-optimized data centers

SINGAPORE, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions, today announced that MC Digital Realty: A Mitsubishi Corporation and Digital Realty Company, has been awarded Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Company of the Year award for Japan's data center services industry.

MC Digital Realty is at the forefront of the market, delivering advanced technologies and strategic investments that provide Japanese businesses with secure, innovative, and sustainable infrastructure that enables artificial intelligence (AI) innovation.

MC Digital Realty's state-of-the-art data centers are optimized for AI, offer the necessary flexibility and scalability for intensive model training and real-time inferencing, and provide advanced liquid cooling systems that ensure optimal performance for demanding AI tasks. Demonstrating its commitment to sustainability, MC Digital Realty leverages its relationship with Mitsubishi Corporation to prioritize energy efficiency, matching electricity usage in its colocation data halls with 100% renewable energy to minimize its carbon footprint.

Frost & Sullivan also recognized MC Digital Realty's operational excellence. The company's robust network of resilient data centers is strategically located in low-seismic regions and employs cutting-edge seismic isolation technology to protect its infrastructure, ensuring uninterrupted service and maximum reliability.

MC Digital Realty's data centers also leverage the power of PlatformDIGITAL®, Digital Realty's global data center platform. It provides customers access to a vast ecosystem of over 1,100 cloud and IT services, as well as 1,200 network services across 300+ data centers in 50+ metros worldwide.

"The company demonstrates a strong focus on the Japanese market through its continued investments. Strategic partnerships and innovations aligning with transforming customer expectations enable the service provider to achieve success in the country," said Nishchal Khorana, Global Vice President of ICT at Frost & Sullivan.

Serene Nah, Digital Realty's Managing Director and Head of Asia Pacific, said: "We are honored to receive the award and recognition from Frost & Sullivan, which validates MC Digital Realty's commitment to serving partners and customers as they accelerate their AI innovation journeys in Japan. As AI continues to shape the future, Digital Realty remains committed to optimizing data center infrastructure for peak workload performance, and to meet the highest standards of innovation, while ensuring sustainability, security, and resilience."

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx®) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty gives its customers access to the connected data communities that matter to them with a global data center footprint of 300+ facilities in 50+ metros across 25+ countries on six continents. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X .

