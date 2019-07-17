MCI's European Doctoral Program Successfully Confirmed

Successful registration at AQ Austria reflects program quality – First Executive PhD Program in Austria – Cooperation between the Entrepreneurial School®, the University of Antwerp and the Antwerp Management School – Next start of studies 6th November 2019

INNSBRUCK, Austria, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Success for the new MCI Executive PhD Program. Recently confirmed by the AQ (Agentur für Qualitätssicherung und Akkreditierung Austria), the doctoral program runs in cooperation with the University of Antwerp and the Antwerp Management School. Thus, the MCI as an Entrepreneurial School® moves up from being an organizer to a full content provider in this consortium. The registration of the international program follows an extensive audit, which certifies that the Executive PhD Program is of the very highest quality in teaching as well as in organization and infrastructure.