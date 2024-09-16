MelBet continues its partnership with four time champions, Trinbago Knight Riders for CPL 2024

KOLKATA, India, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global leader in real-money gaming segment, MelBet and cricket team, Trinbago Knight Riders, announce the extension of their partnership.

Under the agreement, the MelBet logo will be displayed on the front of the club's playing and training jerseys. Additionally, MelBet's logo will appear at the Trinbago Knight Riders' home arena and across their social media accounts. As part of the planned MelBet promotions, fans will have the opportunity to win brand merchandise as well as interact with the Trinbago Knight Riders' best players.

MelBet has enjoyed a long-standing partnership with the Trinbago Knight Riders, a top team with four championship titles to its name. This collaboration has brought numerous successes and has fostered exciting fan engagement throughout the cricket season. The decision to extend the partnership with TKR was a natural progression, and both brands look forward to another great season ahead.

The partnership between TKR and MelBet has seen numerous successful seasons. The TKR team values collaborations with brands that share their vision for the game and support them in delivering meaningful fan initiatives.

MelBet has been a fitting partner with TKR, and together, they continue to create exceptional fan experiences throughout this season, according to a representative from the Trinbago Knight Riders.

MelBet and the Trinbago Knight Riders regularly hold colorful promotions featuring prize giveaways with valuable rewards, brand merchandise, and organize meetings with the team's best players. To take advantage of these opportunities, participants can register on the MelBet platform and subscribe to the igaming platform's pages on social networks.

The Trinbago Knight Riders team was founded in 2013 in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. It is one of the 6 founding members of the one of the popular cricket leagues, an annual Twenty20 cricket tournament. In 11 cricket seasons, the team has secured 4 league titles—in 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2020—making it the league's most successful team. The current season will run from August 29 to October 6, 2024.

About MelBet

MelBet is an international iGaming company founded in 2012. During this time, the brand has earned the trust of more than 1,000,000 players. More than 1,000 sports events with the highest odds are available daily on the MelBet website. The brand's customers regularly participate in dozens of promotions, receiving bonuses and valuable prizes.

About Knight Riders

The Knight Riders brand is a global brand in International Cricket, with eight trophies to its name and three professional franchises under its wings - Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League, Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in the Caribbean Premier League and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ADKR) in UAE's International League T20. Knight Riders Sports has also expanded into America through a long-term investment in Major League Cricket and Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) in the USA, making it one of the most versatile brands in T20 cricket globally.

KKR has made four appearances in the IPL final, winning the championship thrice (2012, 2014, 2024). They finished runners-up in the 2021 season, staging one of the most remarkable comebacks in the tournament's history. TKR's Men's Team has won the CPL championship 4 times in 9 years since Knight Riders took over the franchise. They are the most successful team in the Caribbean and hold a unique feat of having won the trophy in 2020 without losing a single game in the whole tournament. TKR Women, Knight Riders' first ever Women's Team, were champions of the inaugural WCPL in 2022.

For many years now, the Knight Riders Academy has been actively scouting talented cricketers from across India and around the world. The sole objective of the Academy is to identify and help cricketers make an overall round-the-year improvement in their cricketing skills and fitness.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2506124/MelBet_Partnership.jpg