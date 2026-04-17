Mental wellbeing and sustainability shape Indian travel decisions, Amadeus Travel Dreams 2026 reveals

93% of Indian travelers say sustainability credentials influence hotel choice – the highest figure in any market

MADRID and BENGALURU, India, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New insights from transformative technology provider, Amadeus, have revealed modern travel is increasingly being used as a mental health reset, not just a leisure activity, by Indian travelers. A new research paper, Travel Dreams 2026: From data to delight, finds many Indian travelers are this year prioritizing well-being, finding new versions of themselves and gaining greater independence through travel.

Some 35% of the Indian travelers surveyed as part of the project aspire to return from a trip with a 'calmer nervous system', while 38% describe an ideal destination as one where they are inspired to digitally detox because the world around them is more interesting.

Jan Tissera, President Europe, Africa, Middle East, India and Subcontinent, Global Accounts & Destinations, Hospitality, says, "Travel Dreams 2026 has clear implications for the Indian hospitality sector, particularly as travelers increasingly use travel as a tool for mental reset and wellbeing.

"Hotels that design experiences to reduce cognitive load, rather than adding stimulation, are better aligned with how travelers are now using travel as a form of self-regulation, independence, and recovery."

Personalized attributes can unlock new revenue – without adding a single room

The focus on mental health is further reflected in Travel Dreams 2026 research, which shows Indian guests are willing to pay a premium for features that create positive outcomes. For example, 90% of Indian guests would spend extra for enhanced air options, like increased oxygen content in the room, and are willing to pay an average of 13.1% of the cost of the room for the capability.

At the same time, 91% of Indian travelers would pay for a specialist gourmet mini-bar or curated snacks and drinks and are open to paying an average of 12.7% of the price of the room for the opportunity. When selecting a hotel, 93% of Indian travelers say an incredible hotel restaurant or room service menu would influence their decision on where to stay.

Some 89% of Indian travelers say they want their trips to be personalized, and the Travel Dreams 2026 results suggest that if modern retailing opportunities like room attributes are pitched strategically, they can deliver significant financial returns.

The search for peace of mind starts well before departure, with 94% of Indian travelers looking for easy online booking and a strong digital presence when choosing a hotel.

AI critical to reducing friction – but must not replace the human touch

AI implementation is accelerating across global hospitality – with only one hotelier out of 500 questioned by Travel Dreams 2026 researchers not planning to invest in this area in 2026. Per hotel, the average spend earmarked around the world for AI in 2026 is $320,000, with hoteliers focusing on revenue intelligence, forecasting, automation, and chatbots.

Some 56% of global hoteliers currently use AI-powered dynamic pricing and revenue management systems, while 50% use the technology for forecasting occupancy and labor scheduling.

Getting generative engine optimization (GEO) and search engine optimization (SEO) right is the top reported demand-generation priority for hoteliers in 2026. With 87% of Indian travelers relying solely on AI search summaries, visibility within generative search is now essential to reaching target audiences.

"Technology is the quiet enabler of traveler wellbeing. Our AI and advanced engineering innovations reduce friction across the journey, by anticipating needs, simplifying choices and creating space for calm and comfort. By seamlessly managing complexity behind the scenes, AI empowers hotel staff to devote their energy to what matters most – delivering resonant and responsible services to customers that feel deeply personalized to every guest. Combined with strong sustainability practices, these solutions help hotels offer the restorative stays Indian travelers increasingly seek." Mani Ganeshan, Senior Vice President, Head APAC Engineering and Amadeus Labs India.

Travel Dreams 2026 research makes one thing clear: travelers still value the human touch – they want people to welcome them, help them, and look after them. Results suggest that AI may be best working quietly in the background: adapting rooms to preferences, minimizing waiting and uncertainty, and helping staff respond faster, so the entire stay feels effortless.

Sustainability shown as key differentiator - and could drive room premiums

Sustainability has shifted from a 'nice to have' to a core expectation, with 93% of Indian travelers saying sustainability credentials influence their hotel choice – the highest figure in any market questioned and ahead of an average of 75% globally. Among Indian travelers who value sustainability, many are also willing to pay a price premium, averaging 15.5% more for a night at a hotel with stronger environmental practices.

All the global hoteliers researched in Travel Dreams 2026 said they are actively planning to spend on sustainability initiatives in 2026 with an average spend of around 7% of total business expenditure. Over a third of global hoteliers (35%) also stated that sustainability was a key factor in how they differentiate a property.

Download the full Travel Dreams 2026: From data to delight report here: https://amadeus.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/travel-dreams-ai-mental-wellbeing-sustainability

Notes to the editors:

Methodology

Amadeus commissioned strategic insight agency Opinium Research to question 6,000 leisure and business travelers from Australia, China, Germany, India, the United Kingdom and United States during the fourth quarter of 2025.

A total of 500 hoteliers - holding the position of General Manager and above - from Australia (50), France (50), India (50), Mexico (50), South Africa (50), Thailand (50), UAE (50), UK (50), and the USA (100) were also questioned by Opinium.

In addition, Amadeus interviewed representatives from Amora Hotels & Resorts, Grand Beach Hotel Miami Beach, Minor Hotels, The Ascott Limited, The Leela Palaces, Hotels & Resorts, RCD Hotels, and Village Hotels, alongside the Department of Tourism & Culture – Abu Dhabi, Tourism Malaysia, Türkiye Tourism Promotion & Development Agency, and Visit Los Cabos.

Learn more about Amadeus at www.amadeus.com.