Metro Brands Crosses 1,000 Stores

MUMBAI, India, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Metro Brands Limited (MBL) has crossed 1,000 stores across India, marking a significant milestone.

The network includes Metro, Mochi, Walkway and MetroActiv along with partner brands such as Crocs, FitFlop, Fila, Foot Locker, and New Era. As of March 6, 2026, the Company operates 1,000+ stores across 200+ cities, covering approximately 1.4 million sq. ft. of retail space.

Commenting on the milestone, Nissan Joseph, CEO, Metro Brands Limited, said, "This milestone belongs to our store teams across the country. Their grit, passion and relentless focus on serving the customer everyday power this company."

The Company has expanded steadily across metro, Tier I and Tier II markets, driven by strong store-level execution and repeat consumer demand. MBL will continue to grow its presence across key markets while strengthening its brands across the footwear segments of Premium, Value, Strategic and Sports.

About Metro Brands Limited (BSE: 543426) (NSE: METROBRAND)

Metro Brands is one of the largest Indian footwear specialty retailers and is amongst the aspirational Indian brands in the footwear category. The Company opened its first store under the Metro brand in Mumbai in 1955 and have since evolved into a one–stop shop for all footwear needs, by retailing a wide range of branded products for the entire family including men, women, unisex and kids, and for every occasion including casual and formal events. In addition to men's, women's, and kid's footwear, it also has a wide range of handbags, belts, wallets, etc. Metro Brands retails footwear under its own brands of Metro, Mochi, Walkway, Da Vinchi and J. Fontini, as well as certain third–party brands such as Crocs, Fitflop, Fila, Clarks, Skechers, Puma and Adidas which complement its in–house brands. The Metro footwear range is specially curated based on the regional sensitivity to cater to the needs of different regions.

