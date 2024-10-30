METRO Shoes celebrates extraordinary men redefining Modern Masculinity

~Conceptualized by Talented, the film highlights equality, individual growth, open communication and shared decision-making in modern Indian relationships~

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For far too long, progressive womanhood has been seen as a narrative that's led by women. But the modern Indian man is evolving to be an equal partner, and this campaign celebrates that. The latest instalment of 'Takes you to the new' by METRO Shoes, shows how men can break cultural and conditional barriers through the way they show up from during small, everyday moments, right up to consequential ones.

In a progressive and modern relationship, the celebration of individual growth is at the forefront, with both partners actively supporting each other's personal development and independence. This commitment to personal growth is balanced by a strong sense of equality, where responsibilities and power are shared equally, free from the constraints of traditional gender roles. At the core of this dynamic is shared decision-making, ensuring that all choices, whether big or small, are made together, fostering an environment where both partners feel valued, heard, and respected. This approach reflects a partnership built on mutual trust and a shared vision for the future. The role of the man in this dynamic feel almost surreal, as he defies conventional expectations, embodying empathy, vulnerability, and strength in ways that transcend the typical norms.

The film showcases the camaraderie between the couple with an undeniable chemistry and the surreal qualities of the man complemented with an upbeat track which is sure to bring-a-smile-to-your-face. The treatment of the film is sublime with a cast that steals your heart. The styling of the actors is cultural with a dash of modernism. All through the course of the film, different footwear categories from METRO's latest collection catches your attention almost giving cues for the celebratory festive and wedding seasons ahead.

Alisha Malik, President, METRO Brands Ltd., states, "This film reaffirms METRO's role in the lives of our customers, showing them the way to new, uncharted, but essential territories. The METRO Man is secure, progressive, and is an agent of change. He leads by example, unperturbed by social conditioning. And this film highlights his role from small to pivotal moments in their journey. With Take you to the new, our constant endeavour is to showcase the lived experiences and unique perspectives of Modern Indians which connects with our customers on a personal level.

Pooja Manek, Founding member and creative at Talented agency, and the writer of this film, says, "Sebestian and Anuja are not crazy in love, they are calm in love–clear about their place in the world, their boundaries with in-laws and extended family, and immensely secure in this partnership. That's what mature love does. And that's how secure men in a relationship behave. The film also reimagines what is considered the 'natural' destiny for a married couple in India and showcases the power of collective agency and reproductive choice, driven by not just the woman, but the couple together."

Ria Singh, Director of the film, adds, "For me this film is a celebration of what love truly means. It is an intimate, tender portrayal of love, soft masculinity and healthy relationship built on equality. Our aim was to show a love that has been built on respect and couple's collective agency. Pooja's script gave us a chance to shift the gaze on men in this micro feminist tale and I was lucky to have the most incredible team."

About METRO Brands Limited (BSE: 543426; NSE: METROBRAND) www.metrobrands.com

METRO Brands is one of the largest Indian footwear specialty retailers and is amongst the aspirational Indian brands in the footwear category. The Company opened its first store under the METRO brand in Mumbai in 1955 and have since evolved into a one-stop shop for all footwear needs, by retailing a wide range of branded products for the entire family including men, women, unisex and kids, and for every occasion including casual and formal events. In addition to men's, women's, and kids' footwear, it also has a wide range of handbags, belts, wallets, etc. METRO Brands retails footwear under its own brands of METRO, MOCHI, WALKWAY, DA VINCHI AND J. FONTINI, as well as certain third-party brands such as CROCS, FITFLOP, FILA, SKECHERS, CLARKS, PUMA and ADIDAS which complement its in-house brands. The METRO footwear range is specially curated based on the regional sensitivity to cater to the needs of different regions. As of September 30, 2024, the Company operated 871 Stores across 198 cities spread across 31 states and union territories in India. Metro Brands Ltd also opened the first Foot Locker store in India on October 19, 2024 in Nexus Select City Walk, Saket, New Delhi.

