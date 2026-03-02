VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MEXC , the world's fastest-growing digital asset exchange and a pioneer of true zero-fee trading, announced the official launch of the Commodity Zero-Fee Gala. It offers zero-fee trading on commodity assets including gold and silver, high-yield staking opportunities, and $1 million in trading rewards.

MEXC Launches Commodity Zero-Fee Gala with $1 Million in Trading Rewards

Amid recent activity in global commodity markets, particularly in gold and silver, traders' demand for diversified assets and strategies is rising. MEXC is expanding user access to tokenized gold, silver, and select RWA assets as a bridge between traditional assets and crypto markets.

The Commodity Zero-Fee Gala runs from February 5 to March 7, 2026 (UTC), and features four core events, along with exclusive new-user incentives. New users who deposit at least 100 USDT or USDC and hold for one day receive a $200 position airdrop, limited to the first 2,000 participants. Zero-Fee Trading applies to eligible spot tokens including XAUT , PAXG , SLVON , SPYON , QQQON , and others, as well as futures pairs such as GOLD(XAUT)USDT , GOLD(PAXG)USDT , and SILVER(XAG)USDT . This benefit may vary by country or region.

The Gold & Silver Spinfest distributes $200,000 through task-based spin opportunities, offering rewards including XAUT, SLVON, and APR boosters. Staking XAUT and SLVON delivers returns of up to 400% APR on a first-come, first-served basis. New User Trading Rewards provide 300,000 USDT through spot and futures trading incentives, with tiered rewards based on trading volume.

Additional Opportunities

Users may also participate in the Futures M-Day event, exploring additional trading opportunities in gold and silver while claiming rewards daily.

The Commodity Zero-Fee Gala allows users to trade with zero fees, reducing trading friction and enabling more efficient participation across different asset classes. Looking ahead, MEXC will continue to prioritize users' interests, leveraging zero-fee trading, industry-leading liquidity, and generous reward events to deliver an efficient and seamless trading experience for users worldwide.

For full event details and participation, visit the Commodity Zero-Fee Gala event page .

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

