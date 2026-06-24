VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MEXC, a pioneer in 0-fee digital asset trading, released its May TradFi Futures trading data, showing rising user demand for U.S. stock-related products and broader participation across AI, semiconductor, index, and ETF markets. In May, MEXC's Stock Futures trading volume increased 105% month over month, while MU (Micron) Futures volume surged more than 1,000%. The index segment also saw strong growth, with overall trading volume up 134%. SpaceX (SPCX) Futures continued to draw market attention ahead of its IPO, reflecting growing user interest in participating in major traditional asset events through crypto-native trading infrastructure.

MEXC May Stock Futures Volume Rises 105%, MU Volume Surges 1,002% as AI Storage Momentum Builds Top 10 Stock and Index Futures by May Trading Volume

In May, rising AI-driven demand for HBM, or high-bandwidth memory, boosted market attention on the memory and storage sector. MEXC platform trading data reflected the same trend, with MU Futures volume rising 1,002% month over month and SNDK (SanDisk) up 757%. Core AI computing names also remained active, with AMD up 465% and NVDA up 151%. Beyond popular individual stocks, MEXC also offers AI-themed ETFs such as SOXL and DRAM, allowing users to trade both single-company opportunities and broader AI and semiconductor industry themes. The platform also continued to expand its global stock product matrix, adding leading Asian memory and semiconductor names including KIOXIA, SK Hynix, and Samsung Electronics. To date, Stock Futures covers more than 140 global equity-related assets, further expanding users' investment and trading choices across global markets.

User demand for U.S. stock-related products was not limited to popular individual stocks. Index and ETF products also saw active trading. SPX500 and NAS100 became the most actively traded U.S. stock-related Futures on the platform, while trading volume for QQQ, an ETF tracking the technology sector, increased 253% month over month. The three major U.S. index futures products, SPX500, NAS100, and US30, together accounted for 87% of trading volume in the index segment. Users are increasingly participating in broader U.S. stock market moves through ETFs and index products.

SpaceX (SPCX) Futures further demonstrated how crypto exchanges can extend user access to traditional asset events. Before SpaceX's anticipated IPO, MEXC had already launched SPCX Futures, attracting significant user trading activity and reflecting user demand to participate earlier in market moves around traditional IPO events.

From individual stocks to indexes, and from AI computing to the storage supply chain, crypto users are participating in U.S. stock-related products in increasingly diverse ways. Behind this shift is the maturation of cross-market trading infrastructure. USDT settlement lowers FX and fund-switching costs, a 0-fee trading environment reduces rebalancing friction, and long and short Futures positions provide more flexible ways to participate. Through a single account, users can access multiple asset classes including crypto, U.S. stocks, stock indexes, and commodities.

On this basis, MEXC is bringing global market trading that was previously fragmented across platforms and funding systems into a unified entry point familiar to crypto users. MEXC TradFi Futures currently cover more than 160 traditional financial assets across U.S. stocks, global stock indexes, ETFs, precious metals, commodities, and FX, further strengthening its one-stop cross-asset trading experience.

About MEXC

MEXC is the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange, trusted by more than 40 million users across 170+ markets. Built on a user-first philosophy, MEXC offers industry-leading 0-fee trading and access to over 3,000 digital assets. As the Gateway to Infinite Opportunities, MEXC provides a single platform where users can easily trade cryptocurrencies alongside tokenized assets, including stocks, ETFs, commodities, and precious metals.

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This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.