VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MEXC , the fastest-growing global cryptocurrency exchange, redefining a user-first approach to digital assets through true zero-fee trading, today released its January-February 2026 security report. The data underscores how operational rigor in asset protection and regulatory compliance translates into measurable institutional trust.

MEXC Publishes January-February Bimonthly Security Report: $4.09M in Intercepted Fraud, 266% Bitcoin Reserve Coverage Proof of Reserve(Jan-Feb)

The report documents 34 successful fraud blocks totaling $4.09 million, with 26 cases progressing through judicial channels. Activity originated from coordinated rings in CIS, East Asia, and SEA—all identified and restricted before assets moved. MEXC also processed 924 user recovery claims, returning 553,228 USDT in mistaken transfers.

MEXC maintains substantial reserve ratios across all major assets: Bitcoin reserves exceed user holdings by 266%, while Ethereum , USDT, and USDC maintain coverage of 112%, 117%, and 124% respectively. These figures are published in real time and independently verifiable through on-chain proof-of-reserves. The $100 million Guardian Fund and Futures Insurance Fund—which absorbs liquidation losses in derivatives trading—remained fully operational and transparently queryable by all market participants.

The report underscores MEXC's commitment toward structured, verifiable security disclosures. Fraud interception data, reserve ratios, and fund status are published consistently, allowing users and institutional investors to track exchange health across two-month periods.

