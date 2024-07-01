Mibro Launches Lite3 Pro Smartwatch: The Ideal Work-Life Balance Companion for Urban Professionals

SHENZHEN, China, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mibro, a brand of ZhenShi Information Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd, has launched its newest product, the Mibro Lite3 Pro. This advanced smartwatch is designed to enhance the work and life balance of urban professionals while also prioritizing their well-being.

The Mibro Lite3 Pro shines with its 1.32-inch AMOLED ultra-HD screen, designed to deliver exceptional clarity even in bright outdoor conditions. It comes equipped with AOD (Always-On Display) and a light sensor that supports 255 levels of adaptive screen brightness, ensuring optimal visibility in any lighting situation.

For fitness enthusiasts, the Mibro Lite3 Pro is a professional sports companion, offering 150 sports modes and 18 professional algorithms for a wide range of workouts. Its 10-axis motion sensor ensures detailed motion tracking, while the SeekBeatsTM algorithm delivers in-depth post-workout insights. Boasting 5ATM water resistance and specialized swimming modes, it's perfectly equipped for aquatic exercises, allowing users to elevate their fitness regime seamlessly into the pool.

Moreover, the smartwatch offers a one-click, hands-free calling function. This enables users to answer calls with a simple gesture, ensuring seamless connectivity whether they're at work or working out.

"Our goal with the Mibro Lite3 Pro was to create a smartwatch that seamlessly integrates into the lives of our users," said Bin Ji, product director of Mibro. "With its advanced health monitoring features and stylish design, the Mibro Lite3 Pro is perfect for those striving to balance their professional and personal lives."

The Mibro Lite3 Pro features a comprehensive health monitoring capability, accurately tracking heart rate while measuring blood oxygen levels, detecting stress, and guiding through breathing exercises. For added convenience, it includes physiological cycle tracking, making it a supportive companion for female users.

Beyond innovative functionality, the Mibro Lite3 Pro also boasts an exquisite and trendy design. Its metal body, meticulously hand-polished and ceramic-coated, offers a glossy finish. Available in Khaki Gray, Blackish Green, and Rose Gold, it meets diverse style preferences. With options for leather or silicone straps, it's ideal for daily use or sports.

The Mibro Lite3 Pro will be available for purchase worldwide from July 2024.

For more information, please visit https://www.mibrofit.com/ , or follow them on Facebook and Instagram. For business inquiries, please contact [email protected].

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2448654/Mibro_Watch_Lite3_pro_EN_0625.mp4