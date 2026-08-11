NEWARK, Calif., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation, a global leader in high-performance, energy-efficient server solutions and a subsidiary of MiTAC Holdings Corporation (TWSE:3706), announced the grand opening of its expanded Newark, California operations facility for MiTAC Computing Technology USA Corporation. The strategic expansion reinforces MiTAC's investment in North American technology infrastructure, customer co-innovation, and long-term enterprise growth.

MiTAC Computing Technology USA Corporation Announces Grand Opening of Expanded Newark Office to Drive U.S. Infrastructure Growth

The upgraded facility strengthens MiTAC's operational scale and engineering capabilities across four core centers of excellence:

New Product Introduction (NPI) Unit: Purpose-built for advanced air- and liquid-cooling rack-scale architectures, enabling rapid prototype production and remote customer testing.

Purpose-built for advanced air- and liquid-cooling rack-scale architectures, enabling rapid prototype production and remote customer testing. Engineering Lab: Delivers comprehensive, end-to-end hardware and software system validation for enterprise AI and cloud workloads.

Delivers comprehensive, end-to-end hardware and software system validation for enterprise AI and cloud workloads. Customer Experience Center (CEC): Connects hyperscale and enterprise clients directly with MiTAC's latest full-stack, server-to-cluster infrastructure.

Connects hyperscale and enterprise clients directly with MiTAC's latest full-stack, server-to-cluster infrastructure. Service Center: Provides dedicated post-deployment technical support, lifecycle management, and field services.

"This new facility reflects MiTAC's ongoing commitment to deepening our footprint alongside our U.S. customers and ecosystem partners," said Raymond Huang, General Manager of MiTAC Computing Technology USA Corporation. "With this expansion, we directly deliver localized engineering, testing, validation, and failure analysis (FA) to strengthen our U.S. sales and manufacturing operations. By pairing localized support with our advanced manufacturing heritage, this expansion establishes a collaborative hub to accelerate time-to-market for next-generation data center infrastructure. We look forward to the opportunities it will create for regional innovation and partnership."

The opening ceremony brought together civic leaders, key customers, strategic industry partners, and community representatives for an official ribbon-cutting, executive networking, guided facility tours, and interactive demonstrations showcasing MiTAC's end-to-end systems engineering capabilities.

MiTAC was honored to welcome Newark Mayor Michael Hannon—who delivered remarks and presented a certificate on behalf of the city—alongside Newark City Council Member Eve Marie Little, City Manager David Benoun, Community Development Director Steven Turner, Deputy Economic Development Director Angela Tsui, and Lily Mei Newark Chamber of Commerce CEO.

MiTAC Computing Technology USA Corporation extends its sincere gratitude to Mayor Hannon, our distinguished city guests, valued customers, strategic partners, and event sponsors—AMD, Micron, SanDisk, TDS, and D&H—for their support and shared commitment to driving innovation across the AI landscape.

About MiTAC Computing Technology USA Corporation

MiTAC Computing Technology Corp., a subsidiary of MiTAC Holdings Corporation (TWSE:3706), delivers comprehensive, energy-efficient server solutions backed by industry expertise dating back to the 1990s. Specializing in AI, HPC, cloud, and edge computing, MiTAC Computing employs rigorous methodologies to ensure uncompromising quality—across barebones, systems, rack-scale architectures, and cluster-level deployments—fully achieving performance and integration.

MiTAC Computing Technology USA Corporation is dedicated to delivering innovation, performance, and dedicated service to customers and partners across North America.

MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation website: https://www.mitaccomputing.com/