Mixx Technologies Raises $33M Series-A to Redefine AI Infrastructure through Full-Stack Optical Integration

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mixx Technologies, the innovator behind high-performance, system-scale optical connectivity for artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, today announced the successful closure of a $33 million Series A funding round. The financing was led by ICM HPQC Fund, with participation from TDK Ventures, Systemiq Capital, Banpu Innovation & Ventures, G Vision Capital, Ajinomoto Group Ventures, AVITIC Innovation Fund, and other strategic partners. The oversubscribed round reflects strong investor confidence in Mixx's breakthrough approach.

Mixx's Silicon-Integrated Optical Connectivity Platform

Mixx was founded by the innovators behind Intel's silicon photonics-based transceivers and Broadcom's industry-first co-packaged optics (CPO) for network switches. The team has been at the forefront of every major leap in connectivity and is now uniting to eliminate the interconnect bottleneck that constrains performance and scalability of artificial intelligence. With a platform that merges photonics, advanced packaging, and system architecture, Mixx is building the foundation for faster and more parallelized AI infrastructure.

The capital will be used to advance Mixx's product development milestones, expand its global footprint with R&D centers and ecosystem partnership in the U.S., India, and Taiwan.

"As AI infrastructure scales into the exabyte era, the very metrics of performance are shifting," said Vivek Raghuraman, CEO and co-founder of Mixx Technologies. "What once centered on link speeds and component efficiency must now account for system-wide power, latency, and reliability measured at the data center level. Mixx is rethinking these fundamentals to optimize end-to-end data movement, where every picojoule saved and nanosecond gained compounds across trillions of interconnected nodes."

At the heart of this shift is HBxIO™, our silicon-integrated optical engine that forms a communication platform for next-generation AI infrastructure. Combined with open standards, proprietary orchestration algorithms, and a high-radix connector, this advanced architecture bridges the compute demands of the back-end and front-end network with unprecedented speed and reliability. By delivering higher bandwidth, lower power consumption, and reduced total cost of ownership, Mixx is redefining the connectivity fabric needed to realize the full potential of tomorrow's intelligent systems.

About Mixx Technologies

Mixx Technologies, Inc. is a deep-tech company solving the data-movement bottleneck for AI infrastructure. Mixx's foundational multi-terabit HBxIO™ platform provides ultra-high-radix, scale-up connectivity enabling cloud service providers to deploy massive AI inference models at unprecedented speed and efficiency. Headquartered in San Jose, California, with operations in India and Taiwan, Mixx Technologies is driving the next generation of reliable, scalable and sustainable AI infrastructure.

