Moët Hennessy Unveils Its Vinexpo Program: Sharing, Engaging With and Uniting Around Living Soils

PARIS, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After announcing its intention to take part in the Vinexpo Paris exhibition (from February 10th to 12th, 2020), setting up as an agora dedicated to sustainable issues, Moët Hennessy is unveiling the contents of its program. These three days of discussions and conversations between experts aim to paint a picture of current winegrowing models, accelerate the ecological transition in the industry and brainstorm together on how to build a sustainable future that's respectful of the environment. This exhibition will also be an opportunity for Moët Hennessy to present its commitment to Living Soils.

"We wanted to share our experience and our approach and organize expert forums on key topics surrounding sustainable winemaking during this new edition of Vinexpo, the event where the winemaking world comes together. We're opening our doors to industry fellows and all those who wish to take part in creating an increasingly sustainable viticulture," comments Philippe Schaus, CEO of Moët Hennessy.

THE LEADING RESPONSIBLE FORUM ON VINE, WINE AND SPIRITS ENVIRONMENTAL CHALLENGES

Moët Hennessy has invited a community of experts: vineyard directors, researchers, sommeliers, spokespeople from international institutions, NGOs, and young companies specializing in technology and sustainability. Each panel is comprised of experts from Moët Hennessy's Maisons and specialists from around the globe. They will take turns addressing the current state of soils and biodiversity, exposing their theories and advances, and will share their solutions regarding current production models to accelerate the ecological transition.

The format of these discussions is voluntarily open and dynamic: a series of conversations lasting thirty minutes followed by a ten-minute Q&A session with the public. This program will be punctuated with moments of sharing, in the form of tastings and masterclasses around products of Moët Hennessy Maisons'.

THE COMMITMENT OF MOËT HENNESSY: LIVING SOILS

During Vinexpo, Moët Hennessy will present its approach and the actions that have been undertaken these past years: significant investments in equipment respectful of the environment, training in new technologies for winegrowers and farmers, assistance in acquiring sustainable winegrowing certifications, as well as supporting scientific and university projects to share and disseminate knowledge. Moët Hennessy will also announce its commitments for the future. Hence, it's under the designation "Living Soils" that Moët Hennessy aims to unite its communities across the world and develop its social responsibility program.

IN TUNE WITH THE NEW GENERATION

Because they are the actors of the future, Moët Hennessy is inviting members the new generation to these discussions. On the last day of Vinexpo, a conversation on the future of winegrowing with Philippe Schaus, CEO of Moët Hennessy, will be devoted to them. This debate will be followed by workshops on the future of gastronomy and wines in 2050, with the exceptional participation of Alain Ducasse and led by the Institute for Desirable Futures. Indeed, professions within the gastronomy industry are increasingly attracting young talents from across the world and in France, whose prestige in this area is undisputed. For this reason, Moët Hennessy has decided to bring together leadership and millennials of its various Maisons, Grand Chefs, students from Sciences Po and the Ferrandi school of culinary arts and hospitality. Together, they will reflect on the future of sustainable gastronomy and deliver their conclusions.

About Moët Hennessy

Moët Hennessy is the wine and spirits division of LVMH, the world's leading luxury products group. Moët Hennessy, the largest luxury wines and spirits company in the world, encompasses 22 prestigious brands internationally renowned for the richness of their land, the quality of their products and the expertise with which they are crafted: Hennessy, Moët & Chandon, Veuve Clicquot, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Krug, Mercier, Belvedere, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Chandon, Newton, Terrazas de los Andes, Cloudy Bay, Cape Mentelle, Numanthia, Ao Yun, Volcan De Mi Tierra, Woodinville Whiskey Company, Clos19, Château du Galoupet & Château d'Esclans.

