Monad (MON) Staking Now Live on Bybit On-Chain Earn

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is pleased to announce that Bybit On-Chain Earn now supports Monad (MON) staking , effective December 11, 2025. This integration enables users to participate in on-chain MON staking with competitive APR rates all within the Bybit app.

Monad is a high-performance Layer 1 blockchain engineered for speed without sacrificing security or decentralization, all while maintaining full compatibility with the existing Ethereum ecosystem. MON serves as the network's native token, facilitating gas fee payments, securing the chain through staking mechanisms, and aligning validators, developers, and users around protocol growth.

To access potential APR opportunities, eligible Bybit users may simply log in to their Bybit account and stake MON on Bybit On-Chain Earn , which currently offers one of the highest dynamic APRs within the product.

MON Staking on Bybit:

Competitive Returns: Participants can access enhanced APR through on-chain staking infrastructure.

Participants can access enhanced APR through on-chain staking infrastructure. Streamlined On-Chain Staking: Bybit handles the technical complexities of on-chain staking, providing a simplified user experience.

Bybit handles the technical complexities of on-chain staking, providing a simplified user experience. Supporting the Network: Staking participants contribute to blockchain security while earning rewards.

Staking participants contribute to blockchain security while earning rewards. Flexibility: Bybit Earn offers flexible staking and redemption options that support blockchain decentralization.

Once successfully enrolled, staking rewards begin accruing approximately 5.5 hours after on-chain transaction confirmation. MON earnings compound automatically and are distributed upon redemption. Interest accrual ceases once a redemption request is submitted.

Monad has demonstrated strong momentum in recent weeks, with the blockchain's integration of major infrastructure providers strengthening its ecosystem. As MON prices stabilize, Monad has implemented technical upgrades focused on security and performance, including encryption protocols and enhanced RPC methods for instant transaction confirmations.

Terms and conditions apply. For details on qualification rules and eligibility, users may visit: Bybit On-Chain Earn: Monad (MON) Now Supported!

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

