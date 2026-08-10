Monika Alcobev appointed as Rémy Cointreau's exclusive partner across India

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of Rémy Cointreau's ambitions to develop a long term, sustainable and high growth business in India, Rémy Cointreau, has appointed Monika Alcobev Limited as its exclusive distribution & marketing partner for all of India.

This transition marks a significant vote of confidence in Monika Alcobev's PAN-India capabilities, premium positioning, and strong compliance-led execution. With this partnership, Rémy Cointreau aims to deepen its India strategy through a single-window platform backed by scale, efficiency, and market intelligence.

Rémy Cointreau's portfolio in India.

"We are thrilled to take forward Rémy Cointreau's exceptional spirits portfolio across India," said Kunal Patel, Managing Director of Monika Alcobev Limited. "This consolidation reflects a shared commitment to long-term market development, premium consumer experiences, and the kind of transparency global brands increasingly expect from their India operations."

With renowned brands such as Rémy Martin, Louis XIII, The Botanist, Cointreau, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Metaxa and Mount Gay under its banner, the Group brings a legacy of craftsmanship that aligns closely with Monika Alcobev Limited's values and distribution ethos.

Hemang Chandat, Chief Commercial Officer, Monika Alcobev Limited, added: "Our teams are deeply engaged across India, from Delhi, Haryana and Jaipur to Mumbai, Goa and Bangalore, and beyond. This partnership allows us to streamline operations, offer stronger brand visibility, and drive deeper relationships with customers who already love Rémy Cointreau's iconic brands."

Rémy Cointreau joins a growing list of prestigious international brands that have chosen Monika Alcobev as their preferred India partner, strengthening the company's standing as the country's most trusted import, distribution and marketing platform in the premium alcobev segment.

"Consolidating our presence across India with a single unified mandate and partner will undeniably strengthen our position on this market.

We are confident Monika Alcobev Limited teams will build and drive an ambitious and sustainable growth plan for our brands as well as creating memorable and culturally relevant experiences for the Indian consumer. We look forward to working with our partners Monika Alcobev to accelerate the growth and sustainable value we believe exists in the Indian market," comments Ian McLernon, Group Chief Markets Officer of Rémy Cointreau.

The transition is currently underway and will be completed seamlessly across retail, and HORECA over the coming months.

About Rémy Cointreau

All around the world, there are clients seeking exceptional experiences; clients for whom a wide range of terroirs means a variety of flavors. Their exacting standards are proportional to our expertise – the finely-honed skills that we pass down from generation to generation. The time these clients devote to drinking our products is a tribute to all those who have worked to develop them. It is for these men and women that Rémy Cointreau, a family-owned French Group, protects its terroirs, cultivates exceptional multi-centenary spirits and undertakes to preserve their eternal modernity. The Group's portfolio includes 14 singular brands, such as the Rémy Martin and LOUIS XIII cognacs, and Cointreau liqueur. Rémy Cointreau has a single ambition: becoming the world leader in exceptional spirits. To this end, it relies on the commitment and creativity of its 1,783 employees and on its distribution, subsidiaries established in the Group's strategic markets. Rémy Cointreau is listed on Euronext Paris.

About Monika Alcobev Limited

Founded in 2015 by Bhimji Nanji Patel and led by Managing Director Kunal Patel, Monika Alcobev Limited is India's leading importer and distributor of premium alcohol brands. In July 2025, the company launched its ₹165.63 crore SME IPO on the BSE, marking a milestone in its growth journey. With a portfolio of over 100 world-class labels, Monika Alcobev provides end-to-end solutions covering importing, logistics, distribution, and marketing across HORECA, retail, and duty-free channels. The company has established itself as a trusted partner for luxury alco-bev brands looking to scale in India.