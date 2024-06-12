Monika Alcobev Introduces Onegin Vodka, a Luxurious Russian Wheat Vodka to the Indian Market

MUMBAI, India, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Monika Alcobev, a leading importer and distributor of premium foreign liquor brands in India, is thrilled to announce the launch of Onegin (pronounced as Onieghin) Vodka in India, a luxurious wheat vodka crafted in St. Petersburg, Russia. This exclusive partnership marks a significant milestone in Monika Alcobev's commitment to bringing world-class spirits to discerning Indian consumers.

Onegin Vodka is not just a spirit; it is a celebration of heritage and innovation. The name itself is a nod to Alexander Pushkin's iconic poem "Eugene Onegin," a timeless masterpiece of Russian literature. The sleek and elegant bottle design embodies the spirit of St. Petersburg, a city renowned for its cultural and artistic vibrancy.

Onegin Vodka takes pride in its meticulous production process. Crafted from the finest wheat grains, the vodka undergoes triple charcoal filtration, resulting in unparalleled smoothness and purity. This exceptional base is then elevated with subtle infusions of almond, honey distillate, and vanilla. These carefully chosen elements create a complex and sophisticated taste profile, where each sip reveals a symphony of flavours - a touch of nuttiness balanced by the sweetness of honey and the smooth warmth of vanilla.

Onegin Vodka will be available at select premium retail stores, luxury hotels, and fine dining establishments across major cities in India. Each bottle is priced at INR 5,400.

"We are extremely delighted & incredibly proud to add Onegin Vodka to our prestigious portfolio. Onegin's rich heritage and exceptional quality align perfectly with our commitment to bringing #OnlyTheBest to Indian consumers. Russia is renowned as a major global market for vodka, celebrated for its rich history and cultural association with the iconic spirit. We are confident that it will resonate well with Indian consumers who have a discerning taste for premium spirit," said Kunal Patel, Managing Director & CEO, Monika Alcobev.

About Onegin Vodka ST. PETERSBURG 1831:

Website: https://oneginvodka.com/

About Monika Alcobev:

Monika Alcobev is the import, marketing & distribution company of premium and luxurious foreign liquor brands in India. Since 2015, the business has evolved into a family-owned company with a multi-disciplinary set-up that had its interests in diverse portfolios, providing a disparate range of choices for the Indian market. Monika Alcobev has recorded a turnover of Rs 650 crore in the last five years. The company's portfolio includes Bushmills Irish Whiskey (World's Oldest Licensed Distillery), Jose Cuervo Tequila (World's No.1 Tequila), Lucifer's Gold (A Blend of Scotch and Bourbon), Hayman's Gin (Family Made Gin since 1853), The Choya (No. 1 Producer of Umeshu Liqueur and India's First Umeshu Liqueur) and many more.



Website: https://www.monikaalcobev.com

