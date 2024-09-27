Monika Alcobev Shines at Vinexpo India 2024: Showcasing Award-Winning Brands and Innovative Cocktails

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Monika Alcobev Limited, one of India's premier importers of premium alcohol brands, proudly participated in Vinexpo India 2024, held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on September 18-19, 2024. This prestigious trade show brought together over 25 + exhibitors, showcasing an impressive lineup of more than 200 brands that captivated industry professionals and wine and spirits enthusiasts alike.

Monika Alcobev presented its premium Mezcal and Tequila collection at Vinexpo 2024 (PRNewsfoto/Monika Alcobev)

At Vinexpo, Monika Alcobev showcased the most extensive collection of labels, serving #OnlyTheBest, featuring six distinct tasting experiences: Old World Wines, New World Wines, Aged Spirits, Unaged Spirits, Tequilas and Mezcals, and a World of Whiskeys. Visitors indulged in a rich tapestry of flavours, highlighted by two bar takeovers and three guest shifts led by esteemed brand ambassadors.

The selection of renowned brands featured a variety of spirits, wines, and liqueurs, including Jose Cuervo, Bushmills, 1800 Tequila, Tenjaku, Lucifer's Gold, Viva El Ron, Laurent Perrier, 9 Lives, and Villa Sandi. Notable mentions also included Maestro Dobel, The Choya, Berton Vineyards Metal Label, and Demarie.

Monika Alcobev emerged victorious at the India Wines & Spirits Awards, securing a remarkable 8 Best in Show awards, 9 gold awards, and 17 silver awards—a testament to the quality and appeal of its showcased products:

Best International Liqueur: Cointreau

Best American Rye Whisky: Templeton Rye Aged 4 Years Whisky

Best International Red Wine Blend: Demarie Langhe DOC Rosso 2020

Best International Red Wine Shiraz: Berton Vineyards Limited Reserve Barossa Valley Shiraz 2018

Best Aged Tequila: 1800 Cristalino Tequila

Best International Red Wine Pinot Noir: Raeburn Handcrafted Pinot Noir Sonoma County

Best International White Wine: Berton Vineyards Metal Label Sauvignon Blanc 2022

Best International Aged Rum: Mount Gay Barbados Rum Eclipse

The guest shifts at Vinexpo highlighted the creativity and craftsmanship of Monika Alcobev's brand ambassadors. On Day 1, Prakhar Singhal, Brand Ambassador, North for Monika Alcobev, brought the world of whiskies to life with his signature cocktails at the World Whiskies Bar. Using a selection of spirits, including Bushmills Original, Bushmills Black Bush, Lucifer's Gold, and Tenjaku Whisky, he created an unforgettable experience for guests. Bushmills's Pickleback and Devil's Desire were the most loved cocktails by the attendees.

At the World Tequilas section, Gaurav Dhyani and Ganesh, two mixology maestros from Noho Hyderabad, showcased their skills with cocktails featuring Jose Cuervo Especial and the 1800 Tequila Portfolio. Their creations, including the Guntur Karam and Noho Picante, highlighted the vibrant flavors of their cocktails.

On Day 2, Rohit Dhek, South Brand Ambassador from Monika Alcobev, took the stage at the Aged Spirits section, presenting twists on classic cocktails with exceptional spirits such as St. Remy, Kraken, Mount Gay, and Choya. Eclipse Mai Tai and Choya 75 cocktails were particularly enjoyed the most.

Aryaan Sundaram, Beverage Operations Executive at Monika Alcobev, energized the Unaged Spirits Counter. Attendees enjoyed innovative cocktails crafted from Hayman's Old Tom Gin, Haymans Peach and Rose Cup, Viva El Ron Cuban White Rum, and Viva El Ron Limon. The Peach & Fire and Pop Star cocktails stole the show.

Ashwin Sanotra, Bar Head at Kamei, Delhi, also made a significant impact at the World of Tequila counter. His signature cocktails, including the Kimono and Mango Tai, delighted guests, showcasing the versatility of the Jose Cuervo and 1800 Tequila Portfolio.

Reflecting on the event, Mr. Kunal Patel, Managing Director of Monika Alcobev, expressed his enthusiasm: "Participating in Vinexpo India 2024 was a thrilling experience. This event brings together the finest talents in the wine and spirits industry, allowing brands like ours to showcase a diverse portfolio. We continually seek to explore new opportunities, engage with our partners, and expand our network."

About Monika Alcobev

Founded in 2017 by Bhimji Nanji Patel and led by CEO Kunal Patel, Monika Alcobev is a premier importer of luxury alcohol brands in India and South Asia. Monika Alcobev offers comprehensive end-to-end services for premium brands, covering importing, logistics, distribution, and marketing across sectors such as HORECA and retail. With over 100 brand labels, the company excels in navigating one of the fastest-growing alcobev markets, bridging global craftsmanship with local demand. Additionally, Monika Alcobev manages exclusive travel retail for notable Indian brands, solidifying its position as #OnlyTheBest key player in the luxury alcohol sector.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2516863/Premium_Mezcal_Tequila_Monika_Alcobev.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2435552/Monika_Alcobev_Logo.jpg