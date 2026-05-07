Montran Appoints P. Ramasubramani as Chief Commercial Officer for India

Veteran payments and BFSI leader to drive growth across India and support cross-regional expansion into MENA, APAC, and Africa

MUMBAI, India , May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Montran, a global provider of payment and capital market infrastructure solutions with operations in over 90 countries, has appointed P. Ramasubramani (Ram) as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) for India.

Ram brings over two decades of experience across payments technology, financial services, and the broader BFSI sector. His appointment strengthens Montran's leadership in one of the world's fastest-moving payments markets.

"Ram's appointment signals where we're heading in India," said Julie Esca, Montran India CEO. "He understands this market, he knows our clients, and he brings the commercial instincts we need as we move into our next phase of growth. India remains one of our most strategic markets globally, and Ram is the right leader for this moment."

In addition to driving expansion in India, Ram will work closely with Montran's global teams across MENA, APAC, and Africa — connecting regional opportunities and strengthening Montran's ability to deliver across corridors.

"India's payments infrastructure has transformed faster than almost any market in the world, and the pace is accelerating — from UPI's scale to cross-border modernization to CBDC development," said P. Ramasubramani, Chief Commercial Officer, Montran India. "Montran has the global depth and the local relationships to play a meaningful role in what comes next. I'm looking forward to building on that."

About Montran

Montran is the leading provider of Payment and Capital Market Infrastructure solutions, servicing the world's foremost financial institutions with mission-critical installations and operations in over 90 countries. Discover more at www.montran.com.